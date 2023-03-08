Go Fare Signed the Cooperation with a Vietnamese Company for the First Time to Provide Development Opportunities in Southeast Asia Market

GO FARE has signed its first strategic cooperation with a Vietnamese company to provide development opportunities for the Southeast Asian market, aiming to create a fulfilling online part-time career and offer compliance income opportunities to people globally.

—

On March 6, GO FARE Company started cooperation with Cong ty TNHH TM - DV - CHINH NGHIA TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT TRADING SERVICE COMPANY LIMITED and successfully held the opening event.This is the first time for GO FARE company has reached a strategic cooperation with a Vietnamese company, aiming at shaping a fulfilling online part-time career for people through a pragmatic and innovative spirit, and strategically providing development opportunities for the Southeast Asian market.

Due to the huge market share of human resources in Asia, which is in a period of rapid development and great potential for development, this is also a good opportunity to give GO FARE company a rapid economic boost. GO FARE company was established to serve the public and complete the popularization of the online part-time job market, so that people can get compliance income at home without leaving home.

In this event, the compliance authorization certificate was awarded and the future development plan of both parties was announced and exchanged. This cooperation will promote the development of GO FARE in Vietnam market faster, centering on Vietnam and spreading to neighboring countries at the same time, helping partners to grow with high quality, change the way people live and work, and create more value for the society.

"The partnership is a great start for both parties, and we see opportunities to further invest in new innovations to make our services, capabilities and value chain more sustainable, and the company will open up a world of opportunities with innovative technology service capabilities and active social responsibility," said the head of GO FARE.

GO FARE headquartered in Europe UK, registered capital of £1,000,000, business from the financial sector to the travel sector, has established a global offline sales network, aspiring to make the business cover the world, serve the public, change the traditional way of job hunting, to avoid intermediary deductions, so that everyone has an extra compliance income.

GO FARE has been opening partner companies, offline meeting service points in several countries such as Singapore and Vietnam, and now has more than 100,000 online employees. This time, through its market presence in Southeast Asia, it is able to serve its customers with greener operations and better systems, and it will enable the company to explore and execute more important partnerships in the region.

GO FARE is building a more accurate and transparent database to be able to effectively target actions and measure progress, vigorously develop its market in Vietnam, increase the spread of the online part-time market, and allow people to explore various roles and sectors in different markets, while building a career future globally.

Contact Info:

Name: Peter

Email: Send Email

Organization: GO FARE LTD

Website: https://www.gofare.com/



Release ID: 89091551

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.