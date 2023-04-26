Go1 Now an SAP Partner with an SAP Endorsed App, Available on SAP® Store

BRISBANE, Australia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go1, the world’s content expert and largest learning ecosystem, announced today that it is now an SAP Partner with an SAP Endorsed App, with its solution available for online purchase on the SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security and in-depth testing. Together with SAP SuccessFactors, Go1 will enhance SAP SuccessFactors Learning to simplify discovery and consumption of content and help organizations deliver skill-building pathways for every business need.

“Through our strategic partnership with SAP, we can harness the combined expertise of Go1 and SAP SuccessFactors to increase employee satisfaction, grow capabilities across global workforces, and deliver high-quality education and training,” said Marc Havercroft, President of Go1. “In a smart, automated way, we’re able to accelerate the ability for employees to achieve their learning goals.”

“Having been part of the Global Executive team at SAP SuccessFactors, I know first-hand just how high the bar is for SAP endorsement. Both organizations share a mutual passion and aligned values for solving the needs of global workforces through continual transformational learning and professional development.”

As strategic partners, Go1 and SAP SuccessFactors will:

Simplify content sourcing with access to learning content from 250+ global providers across an extensive range of skills, topics, and languages for the entire workforce, made available in SAP SuccessFactors Learning.

Deliver content directly with seamless integrations and single sign-on for SAP SuccessFactors.

Drive learning engagement through curated learning pathways, personalized recommendations, and diverse learning formats, from VR to micro-learning.

Measure learning outcomes in real time, centrally within SAP SuccessFactors.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. “We applaud Go1 for achieving endorsed app status. Partners like Go1 are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

The Go1 solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling the digital transformation of their business.

