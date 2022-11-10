GODIVA x Le Vian Announce the Launch of the New Chocolate Enamel Ganache Heart

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GODIVA, the iconic premium chocolate brand, and LeVian, have expanded their partnership with the launch of the new GODIVA x Le Vian collection. This GODIVA inspired collection marks the first time Le Vian has masterfully embraced the technique of hand lacquering with enamel in combination with Chocolate Diamonds. The exciting collaboration between Le Vian - the historic trendsetting, celebrity favorite jewelry house best known for its beloved Chocolate Diamonds - and world-renowned and beloved premium chocolatier GODIVA, is now available at KAY stores across the United States and on Kay.com just in time for the Holidays 2022.

“We are thrilled that the GODIVA x LeVian collaboration has been embraced so fully, with demand for the GODIVA inspired jewelry driving yet another new collection,” said GODIVA Global CEO, Nurtac Afridi. “GODIVA is always looking for new ways to bring wonder and happiness to more people around the world, and this partnership with Le Vian has enabled us to do just that.”

Le Vian CEO Eddie Le Vian says: “Chocolate taps into the primal part of our brain, those hidden feelings that drive our deepest emotions. The world of chocolate is about the wonder and magic of chocolate, and it inspires otherworldly, decadent sentiments and instincts.”

By leaning into innate emotion and highlighting the difficult feat of hand lacquering enamel, juxtaposing it with rich Chocolate Diamonds and intricate design, Le Vian continues to shine as an innovator at the top of the luxury fine jewelry industry.

Eddie Le Vian says: ‘The new GODIVA x Le Vian collection evokes the delight of devouring that first bite into a piece of GODIVA artisanal chocolate. The jewelry encapsulates the surprise and journey each segment of a GODIVA chocolate brings with our chocolate enamel and Chocolate Diamonds structure. Every luscious texture is individually beautiful and combines in a wonderful, harmonious sensory experience. The signature chain of a GODIVA x Le Vian necklace smoothly drapes like molten chocolate, delicately touching the soft central pendant, encased within a rich Chocolate Diamond exterior.’

The collection also includes the iconic GODIVA Chocolate Ganache Heart as an inspiration for expressing love. This piece evokes that rush of feelings when you bite into the chocolate while connecting to Le Vian’s 2023 Trend Forecast. By combining hand-lacquered enamel with their beloved Chocolate Diamonds, Le Vian encapsulates the trends of Euphoria and Spontaneity.

This campaign was shot at the GODIVA studios in collaboration with Le Vian’s studio team. Le Vian is proud to have collaborated with GODIVA’s creative team to recreate a delicious chocolate cake, topped with molten dripping chocolate with a GODIVA chocolate ganache to appear alongside the new collections inspired by it. The chocolate cake itself is shown side by side and resembles the new GODIVA x Le Vian jewelry box inspired by the black and gold GODIVA truffles box. Its luxurious ribbons evoke the feeling of unwrapping a delectable Chocolate Diamond Delight jewel for the first time and forever.

About Le Vian and Chocolate Diamonds®

Once a guardian of royal jewels in 18th century Persia, Le Vian has united two luxury worlds – glamorous high style fashion trend forecasting and hand-made fine jewelry designs incorporating rare, precious diamonds and gemstones. Le Vian has a mission to make the world’s most beautiful and desirable jewelry accessible to every household and the current generation of the Le Vian dynasty is fully committed to realizing this goal. Le Vian is at the forefront of creating the most exquisite natural fancy color diamond jewels in a kaleidoscope of colors including the exclusive Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds®, which have attracted 5 million collectors in the last 20 years.

Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds are Le Vian's proprietary brand of high-quality natural fancy color diamonds chosen for their rarity and color. Le Vian’s Chocolate Diamonds are selected based on color, clarity, cut and traceable sourcing. According to the Gemological Institute of America, just one in 10,000 carats displays fancy color, making them far rarer than the highest quality white diamonds.

Le Vian regularly submits its entire manufacturing process to independent audit and verification as a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, which sets international standards on responsible business practices for diamonds, gold, and platinum. The RJC Code of Practice addresses supply chain issues including human rights, labor rights, environmental impact, mining practices and product disclosure. Le Vian, by its board mandate, gives back to various charities a minimum of 10% of its pre-tax profits every year.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier, a global leader in premium chocolate, was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. With an established global footprint across more than 100 markets, GODIVA continues to extend its reach through an omnichannel approach, quickly expanding beyond formal gifting by investing in consumer-packaged goods as well as online sales. As GODIVA delivers upon its promise of "opening people's eyes to a more wonderful world," customers can expect to find GODIVA in many fine retailers, supermarkets, drug stores, online, and, depending on the market, at brick & mortar locations like boutiques, cafes, and GODIVA Delight, too. For GODIVA, being a responsible corporate citizen is a way of doing business. It's a promise the business keeps with every stakeholder: to take action today for a brighter tomorrow. To optimize its impact, and in alignment with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, GODIVA focuses its efforts on Women's Empowerment and Sustainability. To learn more, visit GODIVA Cares.

About Kay Jewelers

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America’s #1 jewelry retailer and the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry. To learn more, visit www.KAY.com.

