Goertek Helps Deliver an Augmented Reality Reference Design powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goertek, a global leader of AR/VR manufacturing, unveils the lightweight augmented reality (AR) reference design powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform, equipped to deliver high-performance productivity, immersive experiences, and low-power consumption for both consumers and the enterprise. Goertek and Qualcomm Technologies have been closely collaborating since 2016 and Goertek has developed several XR reference designs based on Snapdragon 820, 821, 835 and 845 Mobile Platforms and Snapdragon XR1 and XR2 Platforms. Goertek also joined the Qualcomm® HMD accelerator program in 2017, to help OEMs commercialize new XR product innovation quickly.

The reference design is an AR smart viewer with versatility to tether to a compatible smartphone, PCs, Tablets, or processing puck and is optimized for devices powered by Snapdragon Platforms. It uses free-form lens solution and 1920*1080P Micro OLED display module. It features two 6Dof cameras for hand tracking, simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). The Smart Viewer adopts Goertek's latest near-ear acoustic module to achieve superior sound quality and privacy. This reference design also features unique highly efficient heat dissipation design, innovative flexible hinge design and ultra-light alloy material for premium comfort. This reference design will help OEMs bring premium experiences to affordable devices and is expected to be available for select partners in coming months.

Goertek offers a one-stop solution for XR products, by combining vertical integration and precision production technology. Goertek has leveraged its cutting-edge optical and acoustic capabilities, as well as an in-depth understanding of critical AR manufacturing processes to quickly scale and develop smart AR devices for commercial use and to accelerate the AR industry.