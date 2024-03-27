GoFluence Launches Groundbreaking Expansion in Asia Pacific with a Unique Algorithm-Driven Approach

—

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Mar 27, 2024 – GoFluence, previously known as Modello, announces a significant milestone with its strategic rebranding and ambitious expansion into the Asia Pacific region, introducing its services to Asia Pacific Region. Since its establishment in 2018 as Malaysia's pioneering influencer marketing platform, GoFluence has been at the forefront of digital innovation. Today, it takes a significant leap forward, underpinned by its unique, proprietary algorithm that sets a new standard in influencer marketing. By analyzing vast amounts of data, the algorithm provides insights into influencer performance, audience demographics, and content effectiveness, offering a tailored approach that transcends traditional marketing strategies.

Strategic Growth Across Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia

This strategic expansion leverages GoFluence's technological edge to reshape the influencer marketing landscape across the Asia Pacific. By entering Taiwan and quickly extending its reach to Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, GoFluence aims to empower brands and influencers with unparalleled precision in campaign targeting and execution.

Commitment to Economic Empowerment Through Digital Innovation

GoFluence's expansion is driven by a commitment to economic empowerment and sustainable development, as evidenced by its recognition with the Sustainable Development Award for SDG Goal No. 9. The platform's innovative approach not only fosters economic growth and job creation across the Asia Pacific but also supports SMEs and influencers in leveraging digital platforms for sustainable business growth.

From the Founder's Desk: Everyone's an Influencer

"As we step forward with GoFluence, we're tapping into something timeless—word-of-mouth marketing, the oldest way to spread the word, now powered by technology. Everyone has the potential to influence. GoFluence is built on this simple but powerful idea. It’s more than a platform; it's a lifestyle that celebrates the impact of everyday conversations turned digital. Through GoFluence, we're not just connecting brands with influencers; we're empowering everyone to share their voice, make an impact, and truly influence. This is what we stand for—making everyone an influencer, rooted in the oldest form of trust: a recommendation from one person to another." - Same Tham, Founder & CEO, GoFluence



