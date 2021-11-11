Gogoro Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing the Electric Two-wheeler Market with Its Swappable Battery Approach

Gogoro's leading battery swapping platform, smart vehicle solutions, and robust portfolio of vehicles set it apart and make it a highly influential player in the global two-wheeler market

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global swappable battery electric smartscooter market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Gogoro as the 2021 Global Company of the Year for its world-leading Gogoro Network battery swapping platform and ecosystem that is replacing plug-in charging with a more efficient model. The company's unique electric refueling platform includes an innovative battery swapping approach, a power and technology platform for vehicle makers, and its own-branded two-wheel vehicles. Additionally, as an open platform, the company provides its vehicle OEMs partners with the ability to develop vehicles that integrate with Gogoro battery swapping.



"Some may know Gogoro for its award-winning portfolio of Smartscooters, but Gogoro's main focus is its world-leading battery swapping system, an innovative platform that allows riders to swap their batteries at stations in six seconds," said Chan Ming Lih, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "Today, Gogoro's battery swap solution is ideal for its own Smartscooters and nearly all electric two-wheelers in Taiwan, where the Gogoro platform supports 94.7% of refueling and manages more than 270,000 battery swaps per day."

The Gogoro Network® is a sustainable smart city ecosystem that provides OEMs with a cleaner, faster, and superior electric refueling experience using Gogoro battery swapping. Today, Gogoro's Powered By Gogoro Network program has eight vehicle partners, making it the largest global battery swap platform for electric two-wheelers. Its vehicle partners currently include Yadea and Dachangjiang Group (DCJ) in China; Hero MotoCorp in India; Yamaha, Tailing eReady (a joint venture with Suzuki), AeonMotor, PGO, and CMC eMOVING in Taiwan. Gogoro provides these partners access to its innovations, including its intelligent drivetrains, components, and smart systems through its Gogoro Development Kit (GDK), enabling each OEM to develop electric two-wheeler models that integrate Gogoro's battery swapping.

Another successful solution from Gogoro is the GoShare® electric two-wheeler sharing service. It launched GoShare® in 2019 and by the end of 2021, GoShare® had over 6,500 electric two-wheelers in operation and provided services in six special municipalities and counties in Taiwan.

The company continues to be an innovation-focused technology company committed to R&D. The Gogoro iQ System®, an intelligent operating system that offers riders a variety of convenience and safety features, includes the ability to upgrade their vehicle over the air through a smartphone to improve performance and gain new features.

"With its innovative Gogoro Network battery swapping, new generation of smart batteries, and GoShare®, Gogoro has clearly established a strong presence in the global electric two-wheeler market," noted Lih. "The company has proven its leadership capabilities in contributing to a more digitized, decarbonized, and resource-efficient transportation future, making it richly deserving of Frost & Sullivan's honor."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Gogoro Inc.

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro

