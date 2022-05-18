GoImpact Capital Partners Announces Senior Key Hires to Deliver on Rapid Growth

HONG KONG, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoImpact Capital Partners (Singapore) Pte Ltd announces today the onboarding of three key hires, as part of its strategic growth plans and in direct response to the rapid market traction gained across APAC region.

Mr. Wong Hsu-sheng joins the firm as Chief Operations Officer, based in Singapore. Hsu-sheng is a seasoned lawyer, investment and commercial banker, with extensive experience gained from tenures at leading firms such as Clifford Chance and OCBC Bank, across multiple locations globally. He has been an active proponent of Sustainable Finance, and is a certified Green and Sustainable Finance Specialist from the Chartered Banker Institute. He holds a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Law from the University of Cambridge and a Postgraduate Diploma in Singapore Law from the National University of Singapore. He is a Senior Fellow (Sustainability) at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

Working closely with the Co-Founders and CEO, Hsu-sheng will play a key role in spearheading the business growth of the unique ESG learning programs that GoImpact has been delivering regionally, and operationalising the further development of the firm's growth plans.

"We are very pleased to have Hsu-sheng on board, at such a pivotal point when we are scaling our outreach and growth in the ASEAN region. His deep expertise in Finance and Sustainability will be crucial elements for our next steps," says Helene Li, Co-Founder and CEO of GoImpact.

Dr. Lakeesha Ransom joins the firm as Head of Content and Engagement, based in Bangkok. Lakeesha is a respected figure in academia, having served as Regent of the University of Minnesota, Vice Provost of the University of Akron, and several other senior academic posts. She has collaborated with impact and development agencies over the years, including several United Nations organizations and the Grameen Foundation. In her new role, she drives content development and leads the program delivery for GoImpact across the region.

Mr. Guillaume Huet joins the firm as Head of Partnership and Growth, based in Hong Kong. Guillaume is a seasoned financial services professional with over 14 years in banking, insurance and management consulting. He brings with him a wealth of expertise from his previous roles at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking and global consulting firm Capco. He is also Co-Chair of the AI and Big Data Committee at the Fintech Association of Hong Kong. His expertise in Fintech and Data will also add to the build out of GoImpact's growth plans.

"With these key hires in place and wrapping up our solid A Round funding, we are looking to a fast track of growth and delivery, as the demands from various partners are increasing rapidly," commented Clarence T'ao, Co-Founder and Partner of GoImpact.

About GoImpact

Bridging the great divide between the talk and action, accelerating the Sustainable Development agenda from intention to implementation – GoImpact means impact made easy and actionable.

GoImpact is an ecosystem developed to connect the dots and provide action enablers built around 3 key pillars – GoLearn (education); GoNetwork (structured advocacy); GoInvest (deal flow platform for sustainable investments). Through its partners network with online-to-offline initiatives, GoImpact connects investors with deals relevant to their interests and provide learning opportunities to drive real change by example for everyone who is keen to understand more about the Sustainable Finance agenda.