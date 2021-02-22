Going global: EyeSee ventures into APAC, reinforces operations in North America

GHENT, Belgium, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeSee kicks off 2021 by broadening its global reach and capabilities with a new sales office in Singapore and an operations office in Mexico City. The award-winning company has been steadily doubling in size every year to meet the growing demand for agile & scalable behavioral research from clients such as Twitter, Microsoft, Colgate-Palmolive, J&J, Bayer, Disney, and many more.

Relying exclusively on online research technology (remote eye tracking and emotion tracking through facial expression) EyeSee was able to serve clients in all geographies from its beginnings, conducting research in 40+ countries. However, the fruitful relationships EyeSee forged with its clients drive demand for further global growth in exciting markets such as the APAC region and real-time support in North America.

Joris De Bruyne, EyeSee's partner explains this step: "We are moving into Singapore to follow our clients, and we have already done projects with our blue-chip clients in Asia."

It is not just about scaling the operations - for Olivier Tilleuil, EyeSee's founder and partner: "The ability to attract and help develop top-notch behavioral research experts in any market we do business in, is one of the most exciting and fulfilling aspects of this." He continues: "As our organization grows into a true global leader we have a chance to create true experts in our teams and a recognizable brand that stands for cutting-edge behavioral research."

The Singapore office will continue to develop EyeSee's key accounts in the APAC region. It will be lead by Tom Vande Moortel, and the Mexican office setup is underway with Diego Adolfo Chávez Terrazas, an experienced researcher, who previously worked for Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, Turner Media and Kantar - as the Country lead and Insights Director.

Tom Vande Moortel explained what sets EyeSee apart in a market brimming in innovation in a hub such as Singapore: "We are very excited to enter into a market with highly developed digital commerce, and our product portfolio is perfectly matched for clients in such an environment."

Diego Adolfo Chávez Terrazas sees the biggest opportunity in a new generation of researchers in Mexico: "We seek smart and talented people who will add value to our clients. For those talents who want to settle the new way of doing Marketing Research in a cooperative and innovative environment - EyeSee Mexico is the place to be."

