Going Through A Difficult Time? M&Y Provides Comfort and Justice For Their Clients

Exploring The Attorney’s Genuine Fight For Justice In A Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Movagar & Yamin (M&Y) Personal injury Lawyers release a heartbreaking account of a wrongful death lawsuit. This law firm has been representing injured clients throughout California since 2004. Recovering over $300 million for clients in jury verdicts and settlements, this law office understands the key to successful litigation. They have fearlessly taken on some of the biggest cases and have followed through on their promises to deliver. With empathy, compassion, vigor and experience as their foundation, the lawyers at M&Y are committed to helping injury victims.

Their notable managing attorney and co-founder, Steve Yamin, spearheaded a wrongful death case for an accident that occurred in June 2018. The client was employed as a Cal-Trans subcontractor and was working on the freeway at 4:30 AM. Moments before the accident, the client was assisting with removing cones from the highway. Suddenly, the defendant's large semi-truck driver lost control of his semi-truck and it unfortunately veered towards the victim’s truck and the victim. As a result, the victim was thrown 100 feet upon impact.

The trucking company accepted fault and released a statement about the victim. The case went through litigation, several depositions, mediation, and even criminal charges. The process of mediation was led by a retired judge and it lasted from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM. The initial offer was $5 million but Steve Yamin and his team fought effortlessly, resulting in the client's family being compensated a total settlement of $9.4 Million.

“With a case like this, it is obviously very difficult and sensitive, so making sure the victim’s family was always comfortable was our number one priority. Getting the maximum compensation was also of course a priority and our efforts focused on obtaining justice for the victim’s family,” said Steve Yamin.

M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers dedicated a team of 10 people to work on this case, including 4 attorneys. They hired an accident reconstruction team to investigate the site and accurately recreate the accident in order to build their client’s case. This law firm sent a strong message to the defendant: “We are ready and will stop at nothing.” M&Y understands that loss is sudden and devastating. In addition to the emotional turmoil of pain and grief, family members must also deal with moving on without their loved ones. Although M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers fight to secure financial compensation, they also know the importance of love, mercy, and compassion. Mr. Yamin co-founded M&Y to advocate for the rights of individuals who have been injured or lost a family member as a result of the negligence and wrongful conduct of other individuals or entities. Noble and well-respected, Mr. Yamin is a conduit for justice and right-ruling on behalf of his clients.

