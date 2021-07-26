Gold Coast Hotel's Grand Ballroom and Function Rooms of YUE now under Type D Mode of Operation

HONG KONG, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, the Grand Ballroom of Gold Coast Hotel and the function rooms of Michelin-recommended YUÈ Chinese Restaurant have shifted to Type D mode of operation. In accordance with the latest specification and direction under the Prevention & Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F), the venues can now operate at 100% seating capacity with a maximum of 180 guests, and up to twelve people per table for dine-in service, wedding ceremonies, group gatherings, and more. Together with The Ballroom of Tai Pan at Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club which has been listed under the same mode of operation earlier, as well as The Pierside Bar and Restaurant at Royal Pacific Hotel which is already a Type C restaurant, there are now a total of four catering premises under Sino Hotels that can accommodate more guests at longer dining hours.

Featuring a 21 feet high ceiling and pillar-free layout, the Grand Ballroom at Gold Coast Hotel is one of the most popular wedding banquet venues in Hong Kong. With staff fully vaccinated, and at least two-thirds of the guests receiving the first dose of vaccination, couples can now host up to fifteen tables with twelve guests each. Live performance can also be arranged as long as the performers have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and adopted infection control measures. A special wedding menu, dedicated to new bookings made between 26 July and 31 August 2021 for weddings fulfilling Type D requirements and to be held before 31 December 2021, is now on offer from HK$9,388 net for a table of twelve guests. Other benefits include unlimited supply of soft drinks and house beer during dinner for 3 hours, and a one-night stay in the Deluxe Seaview Room with in-room set breakfast for two, and more. For enquiries, please contact Catering Department at 2452 8325 or 2452 8356 or email catering@goldcoasthotel.com.hk. For details, please visit https://bit.ly/2Wg6wtl.

Sino Hotels will continue to have the rest of its restaurants to move to the Type C or Type D mode of operation. We look forward to welcoming guests for their upcoming celebrations, holiday gatherings, or simply dining experiences.

A trusted hospitality brand with an extensive portfolio of properties in Hong Kong, Sino Hotels offers unique experiences, heartwarming services and modern facilities that create a home away from home. The collection of properties offers 2,700 guest rooms and suites across 7 hotels including Conrad Hong Kong, Royal Pacific Hotel, City Garden Hotel, Island Pacific Hotel, Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel, The Pottinger Hong Kong and The Olympian Hong Kong. The exclusive Gold Coast Yacht & Country Club also comes under the Sino Hotels portfolio.

Sino Hotels is a hospitality brand under Sino Group which comprises three listed companies in Hong Kong: Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 83); Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as other private companies owned by the Ng Family. Sino Group also owns and manages The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts, comprising three iconic hotel properties namely The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore and the 1.4 million square feet Fullerton Heritage lifestyle precinct in Singapore, as well as The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong opening slated for late 2021, offering some of Asia's most sought-after lifestyle and dining destinations and over 1,400 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites.

