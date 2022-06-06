Gold Globee® Recognition Annature and founder CEO Amreeta Abbott at the Golden Bridge Awards

BRISBANE, Australia, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annature CEO Amreeta Abbott has continued her run of international award recognition by being named Woman of the Year in Business and the Professions in the world's premier business awards program, the Globee® Awards.



A great honour from the Golden Bridge Awards for Annature as Startup of the Year and myself as Woman of the Year in Business and the Professions. The Globee® Awards are decided by 100 international judges. It validates the recognition and surging response we’ve experienced from government and business for our eSigning and ID Verification solution – and we’re forecasting 500% growth this financial year. Amreeta Abbott, Annature CEO and founder

And in a remarkable double, the company she founded to become the world's next-generation eSigning and ID verification platform has been acknowledged with a Gold Award as Startup of the Year in Business Services.

The coveted Golden Bridge Awards honour the world's best in business and innovation. It is a fiercely competitive global competition where more than 100 judges worldwide - representing a broad spectrum of industry experts - participated in the judging process.

"It is an honour to win a Globee Award. I am delighted on behalf of myself and Annature to receive such recognition," said Amreeta Abbott, Annature founder and CEO. "This is an acknowledgment that our achievements in product innovation and customer focus are validated globally."

As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform powered by Stripe and built on blockchain technology, Annature integrates with the world's leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO 27001 certification to keep data, documents, and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

"One of the keys to our growth across a broad range of industries is our capacity to integrate the execution of agreements and the client verification process in one transaction, on one platform and at an incomparable price,' said Amreeta Abbott.

Annature launched in late 2020 and is forecasting 500% growth this financial year. The company has an ambitious international growth plan to become the most innovative, Australian-owned online platform for eSigning and ID verification. The ongoing development of the eSigning and ID verification platform is delivering on its promises, and the team is exceeding its service expectations with users.

Recent client additions to the ever-growing Annature platform include LegalVision , Sprintlaw , BBQs Galore , illumin8 , Salestrekker , LoanQ and Margin Gains. Annature now partners with Stripe , FYI Docs, myprosperity, APS Reckon, Xero and Chatti.

The Golden Bridge Awards prove that when it comes to competition on technology, partnership approach, data security and customer satisfaction, Annature is an acknowledged world-class winner.

/Ends

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Amreeta Abbott

Amreeta Abbott is the CEO and Founder of Annature and the award-winning entrepreneur behind NowInfinity. This industry-leading platform provided its cloud-based Documentation Suite, Corporate Messenger, Trust Register, and Super Comply products to more than 4,000 accounting firms responsible for around 750,000 entities. The company was sold to ASX-listed Class Limited (ASX: CL1) in 2020 for $25 million. Today, as a born innovator, she is either at the helm or on the board of a dynamic ecosystem of impressive multiple fintech organisations. www.amreetaabbott.com.au

About Annature