Golden Agri-Resources' chartering arm signs up to the Sea Cargo Charter

Golden-Agri Maritime becomes the 32nd Signatory to the global framework for aligning chartering activities with responsible environmental behavior

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialising in palm oil shipping, Golden-Agri Maritime is the latest company to join the Sea Cargo Charter, a framework for measuring and reporting the climate impact of ship chartering activities.

"As part of Golden Agri-Resources' integrated shipping and logistic arms, we have an essential role to play to ensure our seed to shelf business operates responsibly. By joining the Sea Cargo Charter, we close the loop of knowledge on our GHG emissions from the plantations to our customers. This is a crucial step to set goals, strategies, and work towards lowering our emissions and playing an active role in minimising shipping's global carbon footprint," said Bjorn Stignor, CEO and Head of Logistics at Golden-Agri Maritime.

Sea Cargo Charter Signatories commit to disclosing, on an annual basis, how their bulk chartering activities align with the IMO's ambition to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 50 percent by 2050. Collecting and benchmarking emissions data provides Signatories with an indication of their current CO2 emissions and a data-backed basis for strategic decision-making.

"I am pleased to welcome Golden-Agri Maritime to the Sea Cargo Charter. As the number of our Signatories grows, we send a strong message that decarbonization is a priority for charterers and that we are willing to play our part in shipping's transition to a more sustainable future," added Rasmus Bach Nielsen, Global Head Fuel Decarbonisation at Trafigura and Vice Chair of the Sea Cargo Charter Association.

Golden Agri-Maritime is responsible for shipping and distributing Golden Agri Resources' (GAR) products worldwide.

Other Signatories include: ADM, AMAGGI, Anglo American, Bunge, Cargill Ocean Transportation, Chevron, COFCO International, Copenhagen Commercial Platform (CCP), Diamond Bulk Carriers, Dow, Eagle Bulk, Enviva, Equinor, Global Chartering, Gunvor Group, Holcim Trading, K+S Minerals and Agriculture, Klaveness Combination Carriers, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk Tankers, Navig8, Norden, Nova Marine Carriers, NYK Bulkship (Atlantic), Rubis Energie, Shell, Tata Steel, Torvald Klaveness, TotalEnergies, Trafigura, and Viterra Chartering.

All responsible bulk charterers are invited to join.

About Golden-Agri Resources

GAR is one of the leading palm-based seed-to-shelf agribusiness committed to responsible palm oil production and has been at the forefront of palm oil sustainability for over a decade. It has total planted area of 536,013 hectares (including plasma smallholders) as at 31 December 2021, located in Indonesia. Its integrated operations focus on the technology-driven production and distribution of an extensive portfolio of palm-based products.

Founded in 1996, GAR was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 1999 and has a market capitalisation of US$2.3 billion as at 31 December 2021. Flambo International Limited, an investment company, is currently GAR's largest shareholder, with a 50.52 percent stake. GAR has several subsidiaries, including PT SMART Tbk which was listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1992.

As an integrated agribusiness, GAR delivers an efficient end-to-end supply chain, from responsible production to global delivery. In Indonesia, its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting of oil palm trees; processing of fresh fruit bunch into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel; refining CPO into value-added products such as cooking oil, margarine, shortening, biodiesel and oleo-chemicals; as well as merchandising palm products globally. GAR's products are delivered to a diversified customer base in over 70 countries through its global distribution network with shipping and logistics capabilities, destination marketing, on-shore refining and ex-tank operations in many countries. GAR also has complementary businesses such as soybean-based products in China, sunflower-based products in India, as well as sugar businesses.

Golden-Agri Maritime (GM) is the chartering arm of Golden Agri-Resources that manages transportation needs for international trade. GM is responsible for shipping and distributing crude and refined palm oils and palm kernel oils, oleochemicals, biodiesels, sugar, and other products to both local and export markets.

For more information, please visit https://www.goldenagri.com.sg/

About the Sea Cargo Charter

The Sea Cargo Charter is a framework for measuring and reporting the alignment of ship charterers' activities with climate goals. Recognizing charterers' role in promoting responsible environmental stewardship throughout the maritime value chain, the Sea Cargo Charter provides them with the tools to foster collaboration with shipping business partners, gain insight to enhance strategic decision-making, and address the impacts of climate change.

The Sea Cargo Charter is built on four principles – Assessment of climate alignment, Accountability, Enforcement, and Transparency – which it shares with the Poseidon Principles for Financial Institutions and the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance. Established under the auspices of the Global Maritime Forum, the three initiatives aim to increase the transparency of environmental impacts within global seaborne trade, promote industry-wide change, and support a better future for the industry and society.

For more information, please visit www.seacargocharter.org