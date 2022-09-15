Golden Boot 11 launches A classic football manager game, mixed with the spirit and tech of Web3.0

Recently, Golden Boot 11, a new generation of sports metaverse ecology, announced the launch of a classic football manager game, mixed with the spirit and tech of Web3.0, providing users a whole new level of Gamefi experience. At the same time, Golden Boot 11 also launched Web3.0 football gameplay, using the technology of virtual reality and blockchain to create a truly immersive Metaverse Game experience, so as to create the portal to the sports field in the Web3.0 era.

Golden Boot 11, an aggregator that combines games, blockchain, football and NFTs in a wonderful way, providing not only an entertainment center but also an open channel for players. Golden Boot 11 is committed to building a trusted decentralized cosmic network that allows anyone to link to the blockchain network and is dedicated to the healthy development of young people, sports promotion and regional revitalization.

Meanwhile, Golden Boot 11 is about to release NFT related to football events. Users can choose to cast NFT of their favorite stars, trade on MarketPlace, or use NFT to participate in games. The rarer the NFT, the better the victory. For example, football babes are a rare kind of cards that are super powerful and extremely helpful to user’s winnings.

Golden Boot 11 has launched a competition simulation section. Players can recruit the best players to build the championship team, compete for outstanding players to join the team, and experience the real events on the court. The winner can get corresponding profits, such as NFT and Token. All team members will also be honored and become to star players, and players can also vote for the MVP to support their favorite players.

Golden Boot 11 introduces a metaverse arena where spectators can even enter the stadium itself, walk side by side with the players and watch the game from various vantage points, allowing everyone to interact with their friends in real time even if they are thousands of miles apart.

Besides, Golden Boot 11 provides a healthy in-game ecosystem for a sustainable development. There is significant interest in football games with the 2022 World Cup scheduled to take place this November. In Golden Boot 11, blockchain game players need to enter gamefi section in order to obtain the best athletes to be part of their teams.

Golden Boot 11 launches some great playability for the game. Similar as a traditional Web2 football manager game, it has more than 10 types of play options including team simulation, scouting, club building, Football Babe, World Cup league etc.

To provide better service, Golden Boot 11 invited many players to examine its game content and a majority expressed a strong willingness to spend money to get their hands on the game.

According to the Global Games Market 2021 Report from Newzoo, there are about 175.8 billion US dollars spent on game playing in Web2. A brighter future for the blockchain gaming industry could be achieved by combining of Web2 game models and the blockchain technology from Web3.

In traditional Web2 video games, players do not personally own the in-game assets and their privacy is exposed because the games are owned by the producers. The launch of Golden Boot 11 solves this problems. First of all, Golden Boot 11 gives players Digital Property Rights which guarantee the ownership of in-game assets. Secondly, there is Secondary Market for Liquidity whereby users can cash out their investments when they wish to leave the ecosystem that is built in the games.

Golden Boot 11 also launches its DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and councils, players are engaged in Community Governance to participate in the change and further development of game stories. Value created across a game ecosystem is represented by the game token performance and is transparent to all players. The more players spend time and resources into the games, the better their tokens perform.

Golden Boot 11 will represent a different type of blockchain gaming by connecting traditional Web2 sports games and the spirit behind the beautiful game with new technology from Web3 evolving into a sustainable and successful crypto game.

