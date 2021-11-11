Golden Bull Award winners exude strength and agility to overcome pandemic

Strong Resurgence for Malaysian Businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Malaysia took a beating economically with our GDP contracting by 5.6 percent in 2020, SMEs were particularly hard hit by the pandemic. However, as the economy reopens, Malaysia's GDP is expected to grow between 3 to 4 percent in 2021.



Opening ceremony of the 2021 Golden Bull Award Malaysia. (From right) Dato' Lock Peng Kuan, Mr. Rizal Nainy, Datuk Alexandra Chin, Datuk Lim Ban Hong, Datuk William Ng, Dato' Koay Chiew Guan, Datin Zainon Bakar

Among those leading the charge are winners of the Golden Bull Award 2021 who have proven that strength, agility, and decisive action are factors in overcoming the pandemic. With minimal assistance from the government, these Malaysian SMEs successfully adapted and evolved their business model and strategies to survive and thrive amidst the pandemic.

Datuk William Ng, organising chairman of the Golden Bull Award, said, "the common traits of these successful SMEs, who thrived despite the pandemic, are that they have a strong business foundation and were quick to adapt to the adverse situation".

The Golden Bull Award, the first award for SMEs in Malaysia, is first organised in 2003. The Award, organised by Business Media International, has since expanded into Mainland China, Taiwan and Singapore.

A total of 3 different categories were open for competition, including Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the coveted Super Golden Bull Award, categorised respectively according to annual turnover. A total of 818 companies were nominated, and 148 companies across all three categories claiming the Award.

"The Golden Bull Award symbolises "Strength and Growth". This year, it also represents resilience, and the idea that we must not give up, no matter how tough the road ahead will be," said Ng.

Dignitaries at the award presentation included Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong, Deputy Minister of Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Rizal Nainy, CEO of SME Corporation Malaysia, Ahmad Khairuddin Abdul Rahim, deputy CEO of MIDA, Datuk Alexandra Chin JP, director of Audience Analytics Limited, Dato' Lock Peng Kuan, managing partner of Baker Tilly Malaysia, Dato' Koay Chiew Guan, immediate past president of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and Datin Zainon Bakar, Deputy Director General of Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC).

The Official Auditor of the Golden Bull Award is Baker Tilly Malaysia, while the Official Credit Reporting Agency is CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd. Judges include SAMENTA's Koay, and academic leaders such as University of Malaya's Prof. Dr. Che Ruhana Isa, USCI's Senior Prof. Ts. Dr. Ooi Keng Boon and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman's Dr. Au Yong Hui Nee.

List of Recipients of Golden Bull Award 2021

Super Golden Bull

Ageson Berhad

Agricore CS Sdn Bhd

Binastra Land Sdn Bhd

Erapoly Global Sdn Bhd

Fumakilla Malaysia Berhad

Haily Group Berhad

HSH Frozen Foods Sdn Bhd

MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd

Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd

Rurutiki Sdn Bhd

Sun Life Malaysia

Unimax Petroleum Sdn Bhd

Outstanding SMEs

ABERS Resources Sdn Bhd

AFA Technologies Sdn Bhd

Aikha Hardware Sdn Bhd

Akademi Sempoa & Mental-Aritmetik UCMAS Sdn Bhd

Alam Fashion (M) Sdn Bhd

Amparts Auto Supplies Sdn Bhd

Aqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn Bhd

Argo Shipping Sdn Bhd

Arul Brothers Logistic Sdn Bhd

Asismod Sdn Bhd

ATAS Aeronautik Sdn Bhd

AXG Industries Sdn Bhd

Bear Living Sdn Bhd

Beauty Cottage Sdn Bhd

Benua Sains Sdn Bhd

Best Link Logistic Sdn Bhd

Bio-Science Marketing Sdn Bhd

CKY Recycle Plastic Sdn Bhd

DAA Design Associates Sdn Bhd

Domain & Range Sdn Bhd

EK Hitec Corporation Sdn Bhd

Everskill Design Sdn Bhd

Exilian Asia Sdn Bhd

Eyesight Optic Sdn Bhd

Gibson Oil Sdn Bhd

Glove Resources Sdn Bhd

Golden Bons Holdings Sdn Bhd

Goldsoft Sdn Bhd

Grandwork Interior Sdn Bhd

Green House Ingredient Sdn Bhd

Heng Seng & Company Sdn Bhd

Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd

HZ Green Pulp Sdn Bhd

J S Hardware Scaffolding Sdn Bhd

JCH Steel (M) Sdn Bhd

JH Home Appliances Sdn Bhd

JL Water Engineering Sdn Bhd

Just Supply Chain Sdn Bhd

Khean Seng Engineering Sdn Bhd

Kok Cheng Motor Sdn Bhd

Koon Huat Agriculture (M) Sdn Bhd

Lian Taat Food Sdn Bhd

Love Holiday Sdn Bhd

Low Seat Hoon Handmade Mee Suah Sdn Bhd

Mascot Lubricants Sdn Bhd

Maxsilin Products Sdn Bhd

Medic Pro Healthcare Sdn Bhd

MEH Electrical & Hardware Supplies Sdn Bhd

MH Global Sdn Bhd

Mobile To Go Sdn Bhd

MoneySave (M) Sdn Bhd

Mutu Nusantara Sdn Bhd

My US Pizza Sdn Bhd

MyCrystal and Jade PLT

Nanyang Expertise Sdn Bhd

Oasis Swiss Sdn Bhd

Ocean Link Freight Services Sdn Bhd

OTC Training Centre Sdn Bhd

Parcelhub (PPS Global Network Sdn Bhd)

Perusahaan Makanan Dwi Makmur Sdn Bhd

PillarSaba Sdn Bhd

Quinton Group Sdn Bhd

Sachaway Sdn Bhd

Shinjiru Technology Sdn Bhd

Shinmax Products Sdn Bhd

SLH Commercial And Trucks Sdn Bhd

Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd

TCE Sports Sdn Bhd

Teck Leong Coffee & Tea Merchant (M) Sdn Bhd

TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd

Toplink Logistics Sdn Bhd

Trans International Logistiks Sdn Bhd

Triple H Construction & Engineering Sdn Bhd

Vista Eye Specialist (Vista Laser Eye Center Sdn Bhd)

Vista Logistics Sdn Bhd

Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd

VKA Wealth Planners Sdn Bhd

Web Bytes Sdn Bhd

Wiitrac Elevator Sdn Bhd

Yee Hup Foam & Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd

Yeo Plumber Sdn Bhd

Emerging SMEs

21 Days Learning Lab Sdn Bhd

360 Consulting Group (HQ) Sdn Bhd

Abletech Solutions Sdn Bhd

Ace Education Group (Ace Thinker Sdn Bhd)

Akari Empire Sdn Bhd

Amove Resources Sdn Bhd

Apex Biocare Sdn Bhd

Battery4u Sdn Bhd

BHH Products Sdn Bhd

Blone Enterprise Sdn Bhd

Brikmen Sdn Bhd

Byondwave Consulting Sdn Bhd

Carelife Natural Organic Sdn Bhd

Celectric Sdn Bhd

Cloone Corporation Sdn Bhd

Cluster Link Enterprise Sdn Bhd

D & Dream Properties Sdn Bhd

DAdvance Agarwood Solutions Sdn Bhd

Dr Wee Clinic (Meditree Healthcare Sdn Bhd)

Eatnovation Sdn Bhd

Egonutritions Sdn Bhd

Golden Evolution Sdn Bhd

Golden Global Empire

HK3 Marketing Sdn Bhd

HLT Land Sdn Bhd

Horizon Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

iComSec Sdn Bhd

Ion Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

Jess Technology Sdn Bhd

JP Ace Sdn Bhd

Jumix Sdn Bhd

KH Crystal Sdn Bhd

MAC Innovations Sdn Bhd

MDG Capital Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd

Mobius Digital Systems Sdn Bhd

October Dynasty Group Sdn Bhd

One Space Sdn Bhd

PAD Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

PCL Global Freight Sdn Bhd

Pusat Tuisyen Potensi Jaya Sdn Bhd

Rancon Sdn Bhd

Redbricks Construction (M) Sdn Bhd

Revolucion Technology Sdn Bhd

RRE Engineering Sdn Bhd

SDS Associates Sdn Bhd

SIF Development Sdn Bhd

Sinar Utama Group Sdn Bhd

SOVAQ Technology Sdn Bhd

Swissen Trading & Transport Sdn Bhd

Synergy Alliance Marketing & Events Sdn Bhd

Ten Toes Academy Sdn Bhd

Three Kim Sdn Bhd

Total Group Berhad

WCT Worldwide Training PLT

Wereg Properties Sdn Bhd

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

About Golden Bull Award

The Golden Bull Award aims to serve as an effective platform to benchmark successful businesses, inspiring more businesses, both SMEs and corporates, to strive for greater excellence. Excellence is born of a chemistry between perseverance and ideals, virtues embodied by the Golden Bull Award. The nomination selects the best by placing emphasis on elimination by process.