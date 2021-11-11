Golden Bull Award winners exude strength and agility to overcome pandemic

Strong Resurgence for Malaysian Businesses
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Malaysia took a beating economically with our GDP contracting by 5.6 percent in 2020, SMEs were particularly hard hit by the pandemic. However, as the economy reopens, Malaysia's GDP is expected to grow between 3 to 4 percent in 2021.
Opening ceremony of the 2021 Golden Bull Award Malaysia. (From right) Dato' Lock Peng Kuan, Mr. Rizal Nainy, Datuk Alexandra Chin, Datuk Lim Ban Hong, Datuk William Ng, Dato' Koay Chiew Guan, Datin Zainon Bakar
Among those leading the charge are winners of the Golden Bull Award 2021 who have proven that strength, agility, and decisive action are factors in overcoming the pandemic. With minimal assistance from the government, these Malaysian SMEs successfully adapted and evolved their business model and strategies to survive and thrive amidst the pandemic.
Datuk William Ng, organising chairman of the Golden Bull Award, said, "the common traits of these successful SMEs, who thrived despite the pandemic, are that they have a strong business foundation and were quick to adapt to the adverse situation".
The Golden Bull Award, the first award for SMEs in Malaysia, is first organised in 2003. The Award, organised by Business Media International, has since expanded into Mainland China, Taiwan and Singapore.
A total of 3 different categories were open for competition, including Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the coveted Super Golden Bull Award, categorised respectively according to annual turnover. A total of 818 companies were nominated, and 148 companies across all three categories claiming the Award.
"The Golden Bull Award symbolises "Strength and Growth". This year, it also represents resilience, and the idea that we must not give up, no matter how tough the road ahead will be," said Ng.
Dignitaries at the award presentation included Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong, Deputy Minister of Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Rizal Nainy, CEO of SME Corporation Malaysia, Ahmad Khairuddin Abdul Rahim, deputy CEO of MIDA, Datuk Alexandra Chin JP, director of Audience Analytics Limited, Dato' Lock Peng Kuan, managing partner of Baker Tilly Malaysia, Dato' Koay Chiew Guan, immediate past president of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA), and Datin Zainon Bakar, Deputy Director General of Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC).
The Official Auditor of the Golden Bull Award is Baker Tilly Malaysia, while the Official Credit Reporting Agency is CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd. Judges include SAMENTA's Koay, and academic leaders such as University of Malaya's Prof. Dr. Che Ruhana Isa, USCI's Senior Prof. Ts. Dr. Ooi Keng Boon and Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman's Dr. Au Yong Hui Nee.
List of Recipients of Golden Bull Award 2021
Super Golden Bull
Ageson Berhad
Agricore CS Sdn Bhd
Binastra Land Sdn Bhd
Erapoly Global Sdn Bhd
Fumakilla Malaysia Berhad
Haily Group Berhad
HSH Frozen Foods Sdn Bhd
MFE Formwork Technology Sdn Bhd
Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd
Rurutiki Sdn Bhd
Sun Life Malaysia
Unimax Petroleum Sdn Bhd
Outstanding SMEs
ABERS Resources Sdn Bhd
AFA Technologies Sdn Bhd
Aikha Hardware Sdn Bhd
Akademi Sempoa & Mental-Aritmetik UCMAS Sdn Bhd
Alam Fashion (M) Sdn Bhd
Amparts Auto Supplies Sdn Bhd
Aqurate Ingredients Intl (M) Sdn Bhd
Argo Shipping Sdn Bhd
Arul Brothers Logistic Sdn Bhd
Asismod Sdn Bhd
ATAS Aeronautik Sdn Bhd
AXG Industries Sdn Bhd
Bear Living Sdn Bhd
Beauty Cottage Sdn Bhd
Benua Sains Sdn Bhd
Best Link Logistic Sdn Bhd
Bio-Science Marketing Sdn Bhd
CKY Recycle Plastic Sdn Bhd
DAA Design Associates Sdn Bhd
Domain & Range Sdn Bhd
EK Hitec Corporation Sdn Bhd
Everskill Design Sdn Bhd
Exilian Asia Sdn Bhd
Eyesight Optic Sdn Bhd
Gibson Oil Sdn Bhd
Glove Resources Sdn Bhd
Golden Bons Holdings Sdn Bhd
Goldsoft Sdn Bhd
Grandwork Interior Sdn Bhd
Green House Ingredient Sdn Bhd
Heng Seng & Company Sdn Bhd
Hong Yeh Engineering Sdn Bhd
HZ Green Pulp Sdn Bhd
J S Hardware Scaffolding Sdn Bhd
JCH Steel (M) Sdn Bhd
JH Home Appliances Sdn Bhd
JL Water Engineering Sdn Bhd
Just Supply Chain Sdn Bhd
Khean Seng Engineering Sdn Bhd
Kok Cheng Motor Sdn Bhd
Koon Huat Agriculture (M) Sdn Bhd
Lian Taat Food Sdn Bhd
Love Holiday Sdn Bhd
Low Seat Hoon Handmade Mee Suah Sdn Bhd
Mascot Lubricants Sdn Bhd
Maxsilin Products Sdn Bhd
Medic Pro Healthcare Sdn Bhd
MEH Electrical & Hardware Supplies Sdn Bhd
MH Global Sdn Bhd
Mobile To Go Sdn Bhd
MoneySave (M) Sdn Bhd
Mutu Nusantara Sdn Bhd
My US Pizza Sdn Bhd
MyCrystal and Jade PLT
Nanyang Expertise Sdn Bhd
Oasis Swiss Sdn Bhd
Ocean Link Freight Services Sdn Bhd
OTC Training Centre Sdn Bhd
Parcelhub (PPS Global Network Sdn Bhd)
Perusahaan Makanan Dwi Makmur Sdn Bhd
PillarSaba Sdn Bhd
Quinton Group Sdn Bhd
Sachaway Sdn Bhd
Shinjiru Technology Sdn Bhd
Shinmax Products Sdn Bhd
SLH Commercial And Trucks Sdn Bhd
Sri Perkasa Trading (M) Sdn Bhd
TCE Sports Sdn Bhd
Teck Leong Coffee & Tea Merchant (M) Sdn Bhd
TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd
Toplink Logistics Sdn Bhd
Trans International Logistiks Sdn Bhd
Triple H Construction & Engineering Sdn Bhd
Vista Eye Specialist (Vista Laser Eye Center Sdn Bhd)
Vista Logistics Sdn Bhd
Visual Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd
VKA Wealth Planners Sdn Bhd
Web Bytes Sdn Bhd
Wiitrac Elevator Sdn Bhd
Yee Hup Foam & Packaging Industries Sdn Bhd
Yeo Plumber Sdn Bhd
Emerging SMEs
21 Days Learning Lab Sdn Bhd
360 Consulting Group (HQ) Sdn Bhd
Abletech Solutions Sdn Bhd
Ace Education Group (Ace Thinker Sdn Bhd)
Akari Empire Sdn Bhd
Amove Resources Sdn Bhd
Apex Biocare Sdn Bhd
Battery4u Sdn Bhd
BHH Products Sdn Bhd
Blone Enterprise Sdn Bhd
Brikmen Sdn Bhd
Byondwave Consulting Sdn Bhd
Carelife Natural Organic Sdn Bhd
Celectric Sdn Bhd
Cloone Corporation Sdn Bhd
Cluster Link Enterprise Sdn Bhd
D & Dream Properties Sdn Bhd
DAdvance Agarwood Solutions Sdn Bhd
Dr Wee Clinic (Meditree Healthcare Sdn Bhd)
Eatnovation Sdn Bhd
Egonutritions Sdn Bhd
Golden Evolution Sdn Bhd
Golden Global Empire
HK3 Marketing Sdn Bhd
HLT Land Sdn Bhd
Horizon Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
iComSec Sdn Bhd
Ion Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd
Jess Technology Sdn Bhd
JP Ace Sdn Bhd
Jumix Sdn Bhd
KH Crystal Sdn Bhd
MAC Innovations Sdn Bhd
MDG Capital Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd
Mobius Digital Systems Sdn Bhd
October Dynasty Group Sdn Bhd
One Space Sdn Bhd
PAD Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
PCL Global Freight Sdn Bhd
Pusat Tuisyen Potensi Jaya Sdn Bhd
Rancon Sdn Bhd
Redbricks Construction (M) Sdn Bhd
Revolucion Technology Sdn Bhd
RRE Engineering Sdn Bhd
SDS Associates Sdn Bhd
SIF Development Sdn Bhd
Sinar Utama Group Sdn Bhd
SOVAQ Technology Sdn Bhd
Swissen Trading & Transport Sdn Bhd
Synergy Alliance Marketing & Events Sdn Bhd
Ten Toes Academy Sdn Bhd
Three Kim Sdn Bhd
Total Group Berhad
WCT Worldwide Training PLT
Wereg Properties Sdn Bhd
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Ltd, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and has the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.
About Golden Bull Award
The Golden Bull Award aims to serve as an effective platform to benchmark successful businesses, inspiring more businesses, both SMEs and corporates, to strive for greater excellence. Excellence is born of a chemistry between perseverance and ideals, virtues embodied by the Golden Bull Award. The nomination selects the best by placing emphasis on elimination by process.