Golden Tax Relief Attorney Michael Duhn Sworn Into U.S. Supreme Court

Michael Duhn, attorney for Golden Tax Relief and sister company, IRS Trouble Solvers, has been sworn into the Supreme Court of the United States Bar. An expert in income taxation, sales transactions, and corporate tax, Duhn may now practice before the Supreme Court.

Clients of Golden Tax Relief and IRS Trouble Solvers now have the benefit of trusted, expert legal counsel if they have business with the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorney Michael Duhn, an attorney for the sister firms, was sworn into the Supreme Court Bar on April 25, 2023.

The announcement comes as the Internal Revenue Service starts ramping up operations following an $80 billion, 10-year budget increase passed by Congress last fall. Much of that amount will go to increased enforcement, and audit rates will increase for taxpayers who earn $400,000 or more annually, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

As a result, tax experts warn that high-income taxpayers should shore up any gaps in their record-keeping and prepare for the possibility of an audit. Consulting with a tax attorney is one way for business owners to decrease their chances of getting audited.

A tax attorney for IRS Trouble Solvers and Golden Tax Relief, Duhn’s areas of expertise include corporate law, sales transactions, income taxation, and international law. He received his Juris Doctor from John Marshall Law School in 2016, and holds master's degrees in Public Administration and Business Administration.

Historically, the number of tax cases the U.S. Supreme Court accepts is low. It is, however, advantageous to have a working relationship with a tax attorney who’s approved to appear before the high court, as seeking new representation at such a critical time can result in unexpected outcomes.

Duhn is Secretary for the Illinois State Bar Association Federal Taxation Section Council, and will serve as the body’s Vice-Chair for the 2023-2024 term. A member of the International & Immigration Law Section Council, Duhn also works with the Center of Concern Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic and volunteers with the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition for law students.

Golden Tax Relief and IRS Trouble Solvers are based in Elmhurst, Illinois. Both firms primarily serve the Chicago area but also have clients nationwide.

