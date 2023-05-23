Golden Tax Relief CEO Named One of Marquis Who’s Who for 2024

The chief executive officer and founder of Golden Tax Relief, Ben Golden, was nominated and named one of Marquis Who’s Who for 2024. A Certified Tax Coach and entrepreneur, Golden has more than 20 years of experience in the tax and accounting sector.

Ben Golden, CEO of Golden Tax Relief, one the fastest-growing tax firms in the nation, was recently named among Marquis Who’s Who for 2024. The prestigious Marquis registry has documented the success of the nation’s most accomplished, prominent citizens for 124 years.

Golden was nominated because of his swift ascent in the world of tax planning, his company’s rapid financial success, and his respected reputation among his colleagues. And it isn’t the first time watchers have taken note. In 2022, Inc. 5000 recognized Golden Tax Relief as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the nation.

An enduring name in elite American circles, the Marquis family of publications was founded in 1898 by Albert Nelson Marquis. The next year, Marquis began detailing the biographical information of accomplished leaders and achievers in noteworthy fields and sectors. The New York Times describes the Marquis Who’s Who list as the “venerable guide to American Achievement,” and considers it to be “the preeminent biographical reference registry.” Recruiters, corporate executives, journalists, and others who need critical biographical information depend upon Marquis.

Golden says that he works hard for the success of his clients, not for the purpose of seeking recognition, but that he was flattered to be included with such a prestigious group of leaders.

“I am humbled and honored to be included with such highly regarded Americans,” Golden said. “I will continue doing the work I do, regardless of awards, but it feels really great to be acknowledged in this way.”

An early entrepreneur, Golden purchased his first company at the age of 27. He bought a second soon after, and ran both of these income tax, tax planning, and tax resolution businesses together for a decade. Golden later sold both tax firms and purchased a railroad construction company that received more than $10 million in construction contracts.

Golden returned to the tax world in 2017, when he founded Golden Tax Relief. His portfolio expanded soon after when he acquired and merged with IRS Trouble Solvers. Based in Elmhurst, Illinois, Golden’s tax consultancy works with clients who have $50,000 or more in revenue.

When he’s not offering his tax planning and tax coaching services, Golden speaks at tax specialist conventions across the United States. He remains active in all the businesses he owns, and also serves as president of the Alabama Society of Enrolled Agents.

