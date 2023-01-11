Inspired by the mysterious beauty of nature, the Goldmark Oakham brand has been breathed into masterpieces of handcrafted jewelry. The design carries the breath of luxury, class and prestige.

Flying Lotus - The quintessence of Goldmark Oakham's artisan hands

At Goldmark Oakham stands out with iconic product lines. Flying Lotus is a jewelry design that converges the quintessence of the beauty of heaven and earth. The research process from research to product is a combination of endless inspiration and the quintessential hands of artisans.



Flying Lotus - the quintessence of humanity's masterpiece

Goldmark Oakham was founded in 1947 with a unique and different design thinking, separating itself from the stereotypes in jewelry making, with a total time of sketching movement details up to 12 months showing dedication. by Goldmark Oakham. The processing time for each lotus petal is 4 weeks. This is a very important step. From the sketch to the Flying Lotus was born as a result of the artist's skillful and delicate hands. Not only with experience, but the artist also put all his heart to breathe life into each sculpture to become delicate and luxurious.

In the Flying Lotus collection, the Goldmark Oakham family praises the pure and noble beauty of this pure flower. The White Lotus - a prestigious symbol of both the East and the West, is the majestic throne in Asia, and at the same time the royal crown in the West.

Each Flying Lotus masterpiece is imbued with tradition and human values, this flexible lotus seems to be flying on the owner's fingers. The luxury and class of the prestigious brand Goldmark Oakham lies in the fact that the petals move open and close like a lotus calyx, on which are attached more than 168 hand-cut diamonds that are the best fit and true. Best. The Flying Lotus lotus petals embrace the 1.5 carats owner, and the Samurai sword sharpening technique increases the contrast to help the Flying Lotus become the focus of all eyes.

The Goose that lays the diamond eggs - fairytale come to reality by Goldmark Oakham

The craftsmanship of Goldmark Oakham artisans brings the design back to the fairy tale in a setting that contrasts with the original. This is one of the testament to the title of Diamond Breather, Goldmark Oakham has revived a legend.

Goldmark Oakham is exposed to Indian culture from the mining to the unique art of this place. In Hindu culture, the goose is a sacred symbol known as Hamsa, which in the summer will migrate to the "mind lake" Manasarovar. It is because of living in the heavenly lake that Hamsa - the goose - is an important element in the symbol of wisdom and beauty.

Goldmark Oakham has created a masterpiece of diamond jewelry that symbolizes love and wisdom. The design is realistic with 79 diamonds, 9 green sapphires and 9 teardrop-shaped sapphires, just to depict the wings of “The Goose that lays diamond eggs”. Meticulously depicting every little detail, the masterpiece exudes a sharp, proud look of victory. The image of a goose holding a "blue diamond egg" is extremely precious, blue diamond is the rarest and most expensive diamond today, blue is a symbol of faith, peace and life.

Goldmark Oakham is also very "playable" when investing in this "Miss Goose", the work that has spawned diamond eggs just like its name. When the customer owns this masterpiece, each year, the real goose will be "given" a diamond egg. And this diamond egg will be delivered to the owner's door by Goldmark Oakham.

The Goose that lays the diamond eggs is limited to only 10 products in the world, even known as the most difficult pendant of the Goldmark Oakham family, so much so that the fans believe that this goose chose an owner for it. According to information from Goldmark Oakham, customers will be given "diamond goose eggs" for 10 years with increasing diamond weight.

Goldmark Oakham, a luxury brand known as the One Who Blows Soul Into Diamonds, since its launch, has been recognized by the royal family and become a luxury jewelry brand in the world. Design innovations and talented artisans of prestigious craftsmanship create special limited editions that make up the name of Goldmark Oakham's moving jewelry empire.

