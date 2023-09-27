Goldstone Financial Group Chicago Launches Investment Advisory Planning Service

Goldstone Financial Group, an Illinois-based financial planner with offices throughout the state, has launched a new investment advisory planning service for residents in Chicago.

Goldstone Financial Group has introduced a multi-faceted retirement planning strategy that anticipates the future needs of retirees. The service is focused on securing a diversified portfolio that combines guaranteed income sources and carefully selected investments.

According to Goldstone Financial Group, building a retirement plan is paramount, as traditional sources of retirement income, such as pensions and Social Security, are typically no longer sufficient to maintain one’s desired lifestyle. When also looking at the rising cost of living and healthcare expenses, the firm believes that relying solely on these sources may leave retirees financially vulnerable.

That’s why their new investment advisory planning service has been designed to equip clients with the tools and knowledge needed to retire comfortably. To ensure they deliver the best outcomes for their clients, they have sought to strengthen their investment planning services with four key new focuses.

1. Selecting the Right Retirement Income Plans:

Goldstone Financial Group recognizes that no two retirees are the same, nor are two retirement plans. That’s why they will now begin their planning service by helping clients identify the most suitable retirement income plans that can ensure consistent and dependable income streams during retirement.

2. Diversifying Investment Portfolios:

Goldstone understands the risk of portfolio overconcentration and has made diversification a primary cornerstone of their investment strategy. This strategic emphasis is aimed at assisting their clients in reducing risks while maximizing returns.

3. Correctly Allocating Assets:

Proper asset allocation is also key to achieving financial goals and, with their service, Goldstone Financial Group can now better help their clients allocate their assets strategically and better align investments with their unique objectives.

4. Minimizing Fees and Taxes:

Goldstone Financial Group also aims to minimize expenses like fees and taxes that can erode retirement savings significantly, with the goal of helping clients retain more of their hard-earned money.

“In order to enjoy your retirement to the fullest, it’s important to have a solid investment plan in place. This can help ensure that you have enough money to support yourself and your loved ones throughout your golden years," said Goldstone Financial Group founder and CEO Anthony Pellegrino. "Our fiduciary advisors will help you explore the ins and outs of investment planning for retirement, including retirement plans, investment strategies, asset management, and more.”

