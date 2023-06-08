Goldstone Financial Group Releases CEO Anthony Pellegrino Updated Profile

Renowned Chicago, IL-based financial advisory company Goldstone Financial Group (630-536-6765) releases an updated profile of its founder and CEO Anthony Pellegrino.

The company's latest move underlines Mr. Pellegrino's experience and acclaimed track record in helping individuals plan for their financial future. Under his guidance, the Goldstone Financial Group serves the needs of clients across the Chicago area, leveraging its expertise to deliver quality product recommendations and customized retirement strategies.

More details can be found at https://goldstonefinancialgroup.com/

The recently updated profile highlights Anthony Pellegrino's professional responsibilities as a fiduciary, adhering to robust ethical codes and standards in all of his and his company's advisory work. During the course of his career, he has helped over 2,500 clients bridge the paycheck gap during their retirement.

The profile affirms Anthony's strong reputation in the Chicagoland area as a reliable financial authority. His status within the industry is underlined by his numerous professional credentials. These include official registration as an investment advisor alongside licenses for Illinois insurance license and Series 65 Securities.

The piece also details many of the accolades and industry awards that Anthony has collected during his career. He has ranked in the top 1% of safe money specialists in the nation and has been voted as one of the top ten financial advisors in the US in 2013. Chicago Magazine credits him as a Five Star Manager in a poll voted for by his peers and clients.

His interests and passions extend beyond the financial world. Anthony is a committed advocate and sponsor for the United Services Organizations (USO) and 'Operation Support Our Troops'. This passion for good causes also finds an outlet through his support for various Chicago-based charities, including the Northern Illinois Food Bank and Make-A-Wish.

As the Goldstone Financial Group's founder, Anthony Pellegrino is proud to oversee an organization that offers retirees comprehensive and strategic packages to help them reach their financial goals in their twilight years. Among the services offered are social security benefits optimization, income analysis, expense assessment, inflation adjustments, annuities, IRA rollovers, healthcare plans, and investment portfolio guidance.

Brian Korienek, partner and vice president of Wealth Management, says, “Anthony Pellegrino firmly believes that one's financial future is far too important to leave to the whims of a changing market. As an established fiduciary in Chicago, Pellegrino has well over eighteen years of experience in his field and specializes in creating low-risk, diversified investment portfolios for clients who want to save for retirement.”

Additional details can be found at https://goldstonefinancialgroup.com/contact-us/

