Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy(TM) expands to close to 100 hotels and resorts across Asia Pacific

Purpose-led program collaborates with creative arts initiative PARDICOLOR to reimagine travel posters as part of expansion

HONG KONG, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced the expansion of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™, a program that offers meaningful travel across Asia Pacific. The program now spans close to 100 hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in Asia Pacific and offers guests the opportunity to forge first-hand connections with local communities and the environment during their stay.



Good Travel with Marriot Bonvoy Key Visual; Travel Art in collaboration with PARDICOLOR

With more hotels and resorts offering the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ program, Marriott is set to deliver richer and wider choices of meaningful experiences that promote both cultural understanding and positive, sustainable change. As part of the expansion, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ is collaborating with PARDICOLOR, an environmental creative arts initiative by conservation organization Wildlife Asia to reinterpret traditional travel posters with a purposeful twist.

According to the 2022 American Express Travel Global Survey, people are more intentional about where they spend their money, and impact travel is resonating across all demographics. Travelers are placing increasing importance on making a positive impact on the destinations they visit. Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ will offer curated experiences that focus on three key pillars: Environmental Protection to support the resiliency of the natural environment due to environmental degradation, pollution, and climate change; Community Engagement to support local communities through cultural education or volunteerism; and Marine Conservation to restore and preserve marine ecosystems and species.

"We are absolutely delighted to expand Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ to allow travelers even more ways to connect with local communities on a deeper level," said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific. "The pandemic has brought about an enhanced sense of purpose and travelers are increasingly looking for different and more meaningful ways to travel. Our expansion of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ is well-positioned to allow guests to reimagine travel from a pure leisure experience to one that can positively impact the places they visit."

Each experience connects guests with local experts and NGOs at the destinations they visit, while promoting and deepening cultural understanding. Experiences range from planting mangrove seeds in the forests of Langkawi to restore the wetland, to joining a temple preservation in India to mitigate the destructive effects of sandstorms on its façade, and caring for fish species in Qiandao Lake in China to help improve water quality.

As part of the collaboration with PARDICOLOR, artist Joséphine Billeter has created travel art that depict the concept of holidaying while doing good. PARDICOLOR is an environmental creative arts initiative that supports local artists to raise environmental and social awareness across Southeast Asia, aligning with Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™'s goal to allow guests the opportunity to create a positive impact while traveling.

The creative designs follow the program's three experience pillars and will be seen across selected participating hotels in the form of digital displays, welcome and thank you emails, alongside digital postcards for downloads.

The expansion builds on last year's pilot with 15 hotels across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio in the region, reaffirming Marriott International's commitment to doing good in the communities where it operates. Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy™ is guided by the company's sustainability and social impact platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction.

To learn more, please visit https://marriottbonvoyasia.com/goodtravel.

