Goodbye 2021: Give Gift Boutique Launched Christmas and New Year Gift Hampers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 December 2021 - 2022 is coming! Give Gift Boutique launched more than a hundred Christmas / New Year gift hampers with delicious food, classic wine and floral decors for customers with different budgets.













Eco-Friendly Hampers in classical business style

Enjoying over a decade of gift designing experience, GGB created the new Christmas hamper collection with festive ornaments and greeting cards made of eco-friendly materials with FSC™ authentication and paid attention to every detail. GGB provides professional bulk order and delivery as well as customized business gift service more than just put in company information sheets. With advanced technology, GGB is able to personalize products by hot stamping, laser engraving and embroidery and create exclusive Christmas gifts .

Christmas Gift Set S28

1. California Red, U.S.A, Carlo Rossi smooth red wine (or equivalent)

2. Gavottes, France, Brittany Crepes Chocolate / European Chocolate

3. Maitre Truffout / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate

4. European Premium import biscuit or breadstick

5. Victor & Hugo Chocolate Cereal Balls / Premium import biscuit

6. Xmas Doll x 1

7. Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1

8. Christmas hemisphere design basket

Price: $415 HKD

France AOC Red Wine Christmas Hamper L9

1. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

2. Spain Almondeli Nuts / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan (Special Version)

3. Season, Iceland, Black capelin caviar / European premium Truffle Sauce

4. Cavendish & Harvey, Germany, Premium Candy in Metalic Case 175g / France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Sweets

5. UK Convivial Yorkshire / Premium import biscuit

6. Mon Village, France, Twist / European Imported Pastry

7. Xmas Doll x 1

8. Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1

9. Red color small tall basket with handle (Color may vary)

Price: $475 HKD

Godiva Christmas Hamper X4

1. Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

2. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

3. HK Peninsula Hotel Christmas Gift Set (Style might varies) /Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, gift set

4. HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set

5. Agnes B / European premium Pastry

6. Agnes B Delices / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box

7. Godiva Chocolate Pretzels / chocolate bar

8. Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g / Godiva G Cube chocolate

9. Cova Coffee/Lady M Blend Coffee

10. Italy large truffled sauce

11. Xmas Doll x 1

12. Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1

13. Brown color man-made leather hamper (the style may vary)

Price: $1650 HKD

France AOC Red Wine Christmas Gift Hamper X3A

1. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

2. HK Peninsula Hotel Christmas Gift Set (Style might varies) /Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong, gift set

3. Godiva Chocolate Pretzels / chocolate bar

4. Italian Black Truffle Almonds / European Premium Nuts

5. Loison Italy Panettone Cake / Premium import biscuit

6. Fiesta España/Jamon Matanza , Spanish Cured Ham Gift Package

7. Xmas Doll x 1

8. Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1

9. Red and black or gold Man-made leather boat shape hamper

Price: $670 HKD

Christmas Snacks Hamper M14

1. Godiva chocolate truffle chocolate tall pack / Godiva chocolate

2. Godiva Chocolatier cacao chocolate bar / chocolate

3. Agnes b Premium instant coffee / Illy Coffee, Italy, Art Collection Coffee

4. Lane Crawford - Fortnum & Mason, England, breakfast blend tea / England, Harrods Tea Adventure

5. Crabtree & Evelyn / England, Premium import biscuit

6. Kobe Fugetsudo X'mas / Premium import biscuit

7. Artisan du Chocolat, England, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Honeycomb / French truffle chocolate

8. Canopy, USA, Gift Pack Nuts / European Premium Nuts

9. Emborg, Denmark, Lumpfish / Italy Truffle Sauce (Mushroom, Truffle)

10. Xmas Doll x 1

11. Gift Wrapping with decorated Xmas Ribbon x1

12. Red and black or gold Man-made leather boat shape hamper

Price: $890 HKD

Eternal Happiness for Christmas

Being processed with high-tech means, preserved flowers are able to maintain the characteristics of fresh flower for at least 3 years, so they symbolize "eternal love" and "eternal happiness". GGB designed Christmas festival preserved flower gifts with natural dried nuts ingeniously, which makes them creative and environmental friendly.

Preserved Flower Box M32

1. Square glass box with a hinged lid

2. Japanese and Ecuador imported Carmen red rose, David Austin red rose, two-tone red rose

3. French imported dark red rose

4. Japanese imported light Champagne rose, small white rose and natural dried nuts

5. Handmade small wooden tag saying "Merry Christmas"

Price: $780 HKD

Christmas Preserved Flower Wreath Gift Box M37

1. Imported Kenya small roses

2. Imported Japanese red Hydrangea

3. Imported Japanese leaves and natural dried nuts

4. Exclusive handmade wooden card saying Merry Christmas

5. Wine red gold stamping gift box (the color of the box may vary)

Price: $550 HKD

Happy New Year Gifts to Show Gratitude

After Christmas, it will be the January 1st New Year's Day, the beginning of 2022. You might as well give new year gifts to family members, friends, coworkers and business partners to express gratitude and wish a bright and successful New Year. GGB makes wonderful combinations of delicious food and classic wine with New Year decors, which will be perfect for New Year parties.

Michelin Star Reign New Year Hamper R1

1. Lafite Barons de Rothschild, France Bordeaux France, Aussieres AOC

2. Michelin Star Reign - Picasso Fine Art Abalone Gift Box (Please note the color of style may vary.)

3. Michelin Star Reign - Picasso licensed designer gift box/European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box

4. Michelin Star Reign - Chenpi Iberico XO sauce /On Kee XO Sauce

5. New Year theme decor x 3 plus New Year golden Ribbon

6. Red and black or gold man-made leather boat shape hamper

Price: $980 HKD

Italy Sparkling Cider Happy New Year Gift Hamper A7

1. Martinellis Gold Medal / Donelli, Italy Sparkling Cider

2. Godiva Chocolatier cacao chocolate bar / chocolate

3. Maitre Truffout / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate

4. Redondo Chocolate Flavor Wafers in Metalic Case / Premium import biscuit

5. UK Convivial Yorkshire / Premium import biscuit

6. Mondovino, England, porcini mushroom crackers / Import Pastry

7. Cavendish & Harvey, Germany, Premium Candy in Metalic Case 175g / France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Sweets

8. New Year theme decor x 3 plus New Year golden Ribbon

9. Give Gift Boutique Gift Box (Please note the color of basket may vary.)

Price: $515 HKD

Happy New Year Gift Hamper A1

1. Y6 celebration party gift box (A)

One-time Wine Glass x 10

Party decor boards on stick x 10

Star-shape party clapper x 2

Party theme foil balloons 9 inches x 2

Confetti Sprinkles x 2 bags

Party Napkins

2. Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA

3. Godiva Assorted Chocolates gift box(Style might evolve) / European premium chocolate gift box

4. French Truffles Chocolate / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate

5. Premium import biscuit

6. European import chocolate biscuit / Import Pastry

7. SPANISH SNACKGOLD GOURMET Truffle Potato Chips / Import Pastry

8. Cavendish & Harvey, Germany, Premium Candy in Metalic Case 175g / France, Les Ruchers de Bourgogne Honey Sweets

9. Spain Almondeli Nuts / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan (Special Version)

10. UK, ASHERS Whisky cake / European import Pastry

11. Season, Iceland, Black capelin caviar / European premium Truffle Sauce

12. New Year theme decor x 3 plus New Year golden Ribbon

13. Man-made leather brown hamper with top strap

Price: $965 HKD

Order Now

Christmas Hampers:

https://www.givegift.com.hk/christmas-gift-xmas-hamper

Happy New Year Gifts:

https://www.givegift.com.hk/hong-kong-happy-new-year-gift

Bulk Order:

https://www.givegift.com.hk/shop/en/s/how_to_bulk_order

About Give Gift Boutique (GGB)

Established in 2008, Hong Kong Give Gift Boutique is popular and known for comprehensive, professional and excellent services, providing business festive gifts, grand opening flower stands, fruit baskets, birthday gifts , Valentine's Day bouquets and so on. With professional customer service, experienced florists, gift product designers and international sourcing team, GGB serves more than 3000 large companies and events as well as 50000 individuals around the world.





#GiveGiftBoutique

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.