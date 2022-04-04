Goodlawyer takes out the stress and cost of finding a business lawyer

—

The common perception is that business lawyers charge high fees, perhaps higher than a new business owner can afford. As a result, entrepreneurs can have a reactionary approach to hiring a business lawyer. They wait until there is a serious legal issue before seeking legal counsel.

Unfortunately, waiting until a legal issue arises, like being sued, can cause more headaches, time, and cost. Instead, founders should consult with a specialized business lawyer in the beginning. A little understanding of business law for your specific industry can help prevent these serious issues or be more prepared for them down the road.

Professional legal advice, like one or two sessions with a corporation lawyer, can help you make better decisions and avoid legal trouble in the future. It is worth the investment, and Goodlawyer can help.

“Many startups or entrepreneurs don’t have a lot of capital when they first start, and that can be a significant roadblock for hiring a business lawyer. And, we know that businesses can have serious and expensive consequences if they forgo legal advice and services for some tasks. So, Goodlawyer takes care of that problem. We connect founders with quality lawyers that love working with startups, charging reasonable, upfront fees,” said Taylor Smith, Head of Customer Experience, Goodlawyer.

Goodlawyer offers a straightforward, cost-effective solution for hiring a lawyer. Business founders can find affordable fixed rates for legal services, including legal advice sessions and contract reviews.

Goodlawyer can offer a custom fee for more complicated issues with no obligation to hire. In addition, there will be no surprise fees after the business lawyer completes the service.

The business lawyers on Goodlawyer are hand-picked. They have gone through background checks, interviews and are experts in their legal specialties.. With Goodlawyer, you can find an attorney that can provide sound legal advice and practical strategies to help your business grow.

Goodlawyer is Canada’s leading marketplace for online legal services. Goodlawyer connects new business owners with hand-picked lawyers that love working with startups and entrepreneurs. Their business lawyers are vetted, interviewed and rated by clients to ensure top-notch legal service. Their first class service and transparent prices are changing how small business founders think about lawyers. Learn more at www.goodlawyer.ca.



