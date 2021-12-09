Goodman teams up with Geek+ to make the world's leading warehouses even smarter

The strategic partners will collaborate in providing smart warehousing solutions offering the latest in robotics and automation - driving innovation, efficiency, and speed to market.

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As online spending grows and consumers demand their goods faster and more sustainably, companies in Greater China will now be able to serve their customers with easier access to smarter warehousing solutions through a strategic co-operation between Goodman Group and Geek+.

Goodman Group, a leading global industrial property group and Geek+, a global market leader in autonomous mobile robot technology, have signed a strategic co-operation agreement. Goodman and Geek+ will collaborate to share technical and logistics property expertise to develop cutting-edge, customised automation solutions for their customers across Greater China.

Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China at Goodman Group, said, "China continues to be a world leader in e-commerce and online retail already makes up over 27% of total retail sales. This is expected to increase by 63% to 2025. Our customers are always looking for ways to create efficiencies in their supply chains to meet growing consumer expectations for cost effectiveness and rapid delivery. Well-located smart warehouses are the answer. By partnering with Geek+, we are giving our customers and China's consumers access to the latest warehouse robotics and technology."

Geek+ products and solutions include Goods-to-Person systems, vertical storage systems, robotic sorting, and autonomous forklifts, known for their precision, reliability, and cost savings logistics for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing customers. As part of the co-operation, Goodman will be able to provide its warehousing customers with the highly flexible and scalable Geek+ Robot-as-a-Service package.

Lit Fung, VP, Managing Director APAC, UK and Americas at Geek+, said, "With our extensive logistics management experience from over 300 automation projects worldwide, Geek+ can provide comprehensive automation solutions that take full advantage of Goodman's well located and high-quality properties."

Goodman and Geek+ will continue to explore cooperative ventures to drive innovation in smart warehousing, including joint development of warehousing products and building specialised automated warehouse properties.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant investment management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com

About Geek+ (www.geekplus.com)

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 500 global customers and has deployed more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, China Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

