GoodMovies ApS Announces Super PiP Chrome Extension That Lets Users Watch Picture-in-Picture Videos With Playback Controls

Popular internet tool creator GoodMovies ApS announced a new extension for Google Chrome called Super PiP. This extension allows users to watch picture-in-picture (PiP) videos with playback controls for a seamless video viewing experience.

—

While there are many popular video applications for years, many websites do not come with modern conveniences. GoodMovies ApS recently launched an extension called Super PiP that offers users a floating picture-in-picture window with a menu bar containing playback and volume controls.

“A floating window will be displayed on top of other windows so you can watch the video while working on something else,” Super PiP creators said.

Super PiP’s menu bar has playback controls that allow users to play or pause the video, adjust the volume level, mute or unmute, fast-forward or rewind, and skip to the next video. Users can drag the PiP window around the screen to a desired position, and controls automatically align. Videos with optional subtitles will have an additional option on the playback control menu.

The Super PiP Chrome extension works on all streaming websites. It is available for free on the Chrome Web Store. With a convenient floating video window that allows operators to watch videos while they work, Super PiP is the ideal solution for multitasking internet users.

As a successful producer of web tools, GoodMovies ApS also offers Snip and Trim as valuable extensions. Snip allows users to eliminate unwanted elements on cluttered websites for a better browsing experience. Trim adds IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes ratings to Netflix and Amazon Prime listings.

Learn more about Super PiP, the Chrome extension that creates a floating video window for picture-in-picture viewing, on the official GoodMovies ApS website. Download the extension on the Chrome Web Store to try it today. Follow the company on social media at X (Twitter) to stay updated with the latest product developments to enhance the online video viewing experience.



Contact Info:

Name: Jerry Smith

Email: Send Email

Organization: GoodMovies ApS

Website: https://superpip.cc/



Release ID: 89139104

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.