GoodWe Awarded the Title of Most Efficient Asian Storage Manufacturer

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, GoodWe was awarded the title of Most Efficient Asian Storage Manufacturer by Berlin University of Applied Science through SPI efficiency test. Technology always comes from investment and accumulation, but few people note that this is the 10th year of GoodWe's dedication to energy storage industry.

It was an extremely hot summer in 2012, a group of people in a leased plant were under intense discussion, some of the home owners and families suffered from hot waves without stable power supply due to the weak grid. Solar energy had gradually become a realistic way to daily life but unfortunately incapable of generating enough power at night and under blackout.

At that time, GoodWe was like an infant just starting out, and had received preliminary recognition in the field of the on-grid inverter. After awareness of the market pain point, Chairman Daniel Huang was determined to invest in R&D of "PV+ energy storage" inverter products without any hesitation.

The first breakthrough came soon on May 2014, GoodWe's first energy storage inverter ES series was installed in a 400-year-old villa in Cambridge, UK, which indicated that GoodWe had gradually opened a new chapter in residential energy storage. At that time, residential energy storage was still a relatively avant-garde concept, and most of the products in the market were off-grid, while the energy storage inverter could realize the energy storage function and at the same time, it could also achieve the residual power on grid without wasting any kilowatt of electricity.

From 2012 to 2017, the market demand for energy storage systems exploded over twentyfold, from 0.34 GW to 6 GW. In the same period, GoodWe hybrid inverters also realized the function to match with various models of LG, Tesla batteries, which indicated that GoodWe officially moved into the high-end market and become one of the most important players in the ESS industry.

With the gradual reduction of FIT subsidies in major markets and the declining cost of energy storage system from 2019, self-consumption was gradually becoming a trend. The development of GoodWe's energy storage machines was even more momentous in order to meet the huge requirement and ensure the electricity supply in otherwise inhospitable areas.

After achieving a stable supply grade of annual shipments over 20,000 units, GoodWe finally became a major global manufacturer of ESS and was also ranked No.1 in the world for residential hybrid inverter shipments according to WoodMackenzie in 2020. In 2021, GoodWe launched its own Lynx battery series in order to provide customers with a more comprehensive solution. The same year, GoodWe's energy storage inverter achieved another milestone with 60,000 units' shipment and is continuing high-speed growth.

GoodWe firmly believes that this is the correct direction which will insist on the mission of becoming a major driving force in the global energy transition, providing benefits and value to the world. A vast world, full of clean energy promise.