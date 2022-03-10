GOODWE CHANGES BRAND GUIDELINE WITH MORE COOPERATION OPPORTUNITIES

HANOI, Vietnam, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2022, GoodWe, the world's leading manufacturer of energy storage solutions and solar inverters, officially changed its brand identity to match the development trend of the renewable energy industry. The core of the rebranding is GoodWe's commitment to harnessing smart technology to accelerate the global energy transition and usher in a more sustainable future for all.

In Vietnam, GoodWe's efforts to improve products, services and professional cooperation in the spirit of innovation have convinced many partners to join hands with us to bring complete, efficient and economical green energy solutions for users.

Starting with GoodWe's distribution agreement in Vietnam market with a total capacity of up to 70MW with REEPRO Production & Service Co., Ltd., the leading contractor and distributor of solar power products in Vietnam.

GoodWe then successfully expanded its market share in northern Vietnam by joining hands with DKNEC Group Joint Stock Company, the leading solar power contractor and investor in this market, on January 18 January 2022, in Hanoi.

Most recently, on February 15, 2022, GoodWe cooperated with Suntech Solar Joint Stock Company, a large solar power equipment distributor in Vietnam.

These are the first steps in a forward-looking development plan, "to become a key driver in the global energy transition and global effort to build a sustainable future" - Mr. Daniel Huang, CEO and founder of GoodWe.

GoodWe is the world's leading PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390).

With 35GW installations in more than 100 countries and regions, GoodWe solar inverters have been used in residential and commercial rooftops, industrial scale systems ranging from 0.7kW to 250kW . GoodWe has over 3000 employees in 20 different countries and is considered by Wood Mackenzie to be the #1 global storage inverter in 2020. GoodWe has also been ranked by IHS Markit as one of the top 10 inverter suppliers and won 5 consecutive TUV Rheinland All quality matters award.

