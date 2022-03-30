GoodWe Signs 100 MW Solar Inverter Distribution Agreement with TradeCorp at Solar Pakistan 2022

ISLAMABAD, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 26th of March, GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd, a leading-edge PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer, showcased the latest PV and energy storage solutions at Solar Pakistan 2022 and signed a 100 MW distribution contract with TradeCorp onsite.

Tailored to the growth of energy needs in Pakistan, GoodWe's latest outstanding PV and energy storage solutions presented at the show were warmly welcomed and appreciated by many visitors.

Particular attention was given to the SDT G2 Series: three-phase inverters with a range of 4-25kW, which, thanks to its excellent technical parameters, high maximum efficiency (up to 98.4%), and excellent value for money, dominates in Pakistan and is one of the best options currently available for household and small C&I buildings on the market.

In the field of residential energy storage solutions, where GoodWe has been recognized as Global No. 1 Hybrid Inverter Supplier by Wood Mackenzie and has the widest portfolio range, the ET series attracted the most interest: the three-phase hybrid inverters won hearts and minds with its outstanding technical features, high maximum efficiency (up to 98.2%), integrated back-up function and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) - switching to UPS in less than 10ms.

Visitors at the show were also attracted by GoodWe's HOT & TRENDY giant: 1100-1500V HT Series! It's the ultimate high-power inverter for ground mounted utility projects with an extensive list of features designed to reduce system and O&M costs, ensuring the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE). With upto 12 MPPTs, PLC communication and compatibility with bifacial modules, internal humidity detection and endless safety features and options, HT series were deemed to take the market by storm.

More than a show, Solar Pakistan 2022 also marks the first time GoodWe has cooperated with TradeCorp in the 100 MW Solar inverter distribution agreement. This milestone shall open an immense amount of growth opportunities for both parties and ultimately bring about more choices and benefits to end users in the market with high quality PV solutions from GoodWe and professional services from TradeCorp.

Mr. Shoaib, TradeCorp. CEO, commented, "TradeCorp is honored to become GoodWe distributor and continue its efforts in setting up the highest standards of excellence in providing best solar solutions in the region. We believe that the collaboration with GoodWe will further reinforce our product portfolio and offer more opportunities to accelerate the energy transition in Pakistan."

"GoodWe is committed to providing differentiated solutions for Pakistan customers, hopes to provide users with more diverse energy solutions, to create and meet the broader energy demand. GoodWe is ready to fly with the country to higher heights of service, quality and excellence," said Syed Salman Mohiuddin, Country Manger of GoodWe Pakistan, during the expo.