GoodWe Signs a 100MW Supply Agreement With GS Global to Bring Best Value High Efficiency Solar Inverter to South Korean PV Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodWe (Stock Code: 688390), a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer, has signed a 100MW distribution agreement with GS Global, a Fortune 500 company.

Founded in 1954, GS Global is at the forefront of GS group's global business. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the company operates a global international business network in more than 30 regions. Relying on its global value chain and professionalism, GS Global conducts in-depth research and development of the Korean local photovoltaic market. GS Global had been searching for an innovative inverter manufacturer to establish a long-term partnership and found the perfect match in GoodWe.

The outcome of this agreement has been the inclusion of the latest HT series (100-225kW) in the GS Global catalogue, suitable for solar commercial and utility projects. The HT series offers up to 12 MPPTs and is compatible with Bi-facial modules, with a higher threshold of DC current (Max. 15A per string). The HT series seamlessly incorporates different sets of technical strengths designed to achieve higher savings in the installation, enhance productivity and diversify available monitoring options, taking safety to the maximum possible level in accordance with the strictest industry standards.

With an accumulative installation of 23 GW in more than 100 countries, GoodWe has more than 2000 employees in 15 different countries and was ranked as the Global No.1 storage inverter by Wood Mackenzie in 2019. GoodWe has also ranked as one of the Top 10 inverter suppliers by IHS Markit and has achieved five consecutive TUV Rheinland 'All Quality Matters' Awards. Korea is an important strategic market for GoodWe, where the manufacturer provides world-class quality products and local service through GoodWe Korea.

Sangyoon Kim, GS Global Renewable Energy Department Director, commented, "GS Global aims to be the No.1 Solution Provider and deliver the highest quality products to the domestic market. We believe that the collaboration with GoodWe will further reinforce our product portfolio and offer more opportunities to accelerate the energy transition in South Korea".

"GoodWe has been operating in South Korea for many years and, this cooperation will allow GoodWe to fully utilize its R&D and innovation strength, production capacity and efficient service. This combined with GS Global's influence in the Korean market will allow both parties to increase their presence in Korea's clean energy and PV market" said Ron Shen, VP International Sales & Services at GoodWe.

