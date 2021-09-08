GoodWe supports Malaysia to embrace solar energy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seizing the potential of Malaysia market, GoodWe, the world top PV inverter and energy solutions manufacturer also join the race to help this country achieve its renewable generation target. With high quality products, excellent local services and cost-effective solutions, GoodWe guarantee to be the best choice in the market which will bring about green energy with high return on investment for the owner in the long run.

In recent years, Malaysia has been publishing series of policies and incentives to encourage the development of renewable energy, especially solar energy, as Utilities projects in Malaysia take the important position from the LSSPV Bidding Cycle.

The LSS4 PV tender in 2021 awarded 823 MW of PV capacity, with projects to be installed in 2023 and 2024. The first tender, LSS1, awarded 450 MW, followed by 563 MW in LSS2 and 490 MW in LSS3. While LSS1 projects have been fully commissioned, 311 MW of LSS2 projects are pending completion in 2021 and 2022.

Besides achieving its renewable generation target of 7 GW by 2025, Malaysia goal is also considering the global carbon emission Index and environment protection. Based on the LSSPV bidding and NEM 3.0 scheme policy, IHS Markit estimated Malaysia's installed solar capacity will see a seven-fold increase by 2030 from 1.49 GW at the end of 2020. This opens a wide door for international energy players to enter the market and make a great shift in the way this country consumes and transfer energy. From an expensive and unstable source to a cheap and sustainable one.

The high quality products & service are guaranteed by 11 years experiences in Research & Development for PV solutions, multiple of world prestige awards and certifications include Global No.1 Storage inverter supplier by Wood Mackenzie and All Quality Matters awards for 6 consecutive years by TUV Rheinland.

Additionally, with a wide range of product portfolio, from 0.7kW to 250kW, serve both on-grid and storage PV system, GoodWe can meet all the needs. Especially in C&I and Utility sector, GoodWe's HT series, 100 – 136kW, 1100V and HT series, 250kW, 1500V string inverters are among the best seller inverter in the SEA region. With multiple MPPTs, string level monitoring, overloading & oversizing on both DC & AC side and advance safety functions, GoodWe's HT series are the ultimate choice to reduce LCOE and help generate income quicker for the investors.

About GoodWe

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer and is listed as a public limited company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390).

With an accumulative delivery of more than two million inverters and installation of 23GW in more than 100 countries and regions, GoodWe solar inverters have been used in residential and commercial rooftops, industrial and utility scale systems and range from 0.7kW to 250kW. GoodWe has more than 2000 employees situated in 15 different countries and is regarded as the Global No.1 storage inverter by Wood Mackenzie in 2020. GoodWe has also ranked as one of the Top 10 inverter suppliers by IHS Markit and has achieved five consecutive TUV Rheinland 'All Quality Matters' Awards.

