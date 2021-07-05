GoodWe's new manufacturing facility to boost production capacity to 1.2 million units per year

SUZHOU, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 May GoodWe hosted the opening ceremony for the phase II of Guangde manufacturing base. GoodWe CEO & founder Daniel Huang, the Board of Directors and Shareholders laid the foundation stone to mark the beginning of the project.

Since GoodWe's stock listing in 2020, investor capital has propelled the company into a new stage of rapid development. With an accumulative delivery of more than two million solar inverters and installation of 23GW in more than 100 countries and regions, GoodWe is set to take the lead in utility, C&I and energy storage which highly matched the Malaysia market demand and trend.

Guangde's strategic location will facilitate easy access to the massive market opportunity in the Yangtze River Delta economic area. Over 52 million USD were invested in the construction of a 68,000 m2 production plant, which will allow GoodWe to reach 25GW production capacity and meet growing demand.

Daniel Huang said: "With phase II of our Guangde manufacturing base, the company's production capacity, industrial image and influence will improve quickly. GoodWe will be able to meet the increasing global demand for PV products and our market is set to increase quickly. GoodWe will make the most of the solar industry boom, continue to devote its efforts to power electronics technology as its core, while expanding its influence in photovoltaic, energy storage, smart energy and other fields and create a new era of smart energy. GoodWe is determined to become the main driving force in the global energy transition and create a sustainable future for the earth, mankind and future generations."

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage solutions manufacturer and is listed as a public limited company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). GoodWe has more than 2000 employees situated in 15 different countries and is regarded as the Global No.1 storage inverter by Wood Mackenzie in 2020. GoodWe also ranked as one of the Top 10 inverter suppliers by IHS Markit and has achieved five consecutive TÜV Rheinland 'All Quality Matters' Awards. With more than 500 employees in two R&D centers, GoodWe can offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial and utility scale PV systems, ensuring that performance and quality go hand-in-hand across the entire range.

www.goodwe.com