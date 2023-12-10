Google Autocomplete Optimization For Orthodontists & Endodontists Announced

‘My Tooth Media’ announces the expansion of its innovative Google autocomplete optimization service, now available to a range of dental specialists, including orthodontists, endodontists, and periodontists.

—

The updated service works with most major search engines, including Google, Bing, and YouTube, and applies to the search string autocomplete function used by those platforms. Dental specialists are now offered the ability to have key search strings connected to their practice, as well as having their business itself listed as one of the suggested search terms.

More details can be found at https://www.mytoothmedia.com/

‘My Tooth Media’ explains that the most popular search strings are limited, and the firm will restrict allocation of each term to one client in each region in order to maximize results. The company states that dental practices have reported near domination of first-page Google results when using its autocomplete optimization technology.

Search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click advertising are two common techniques used to place a business near or at the top of Google search rankings. Both approaches can be expensive and may have mixed results, with a recent Forbes report stating that consumers are more likely to trust organic search listings.

With the recent announcement, ‘My Tooth Media’ offers an affordable and effective alternative for orthodontists, endodontists, and periodontists. The autocomplete function of major search engines suggests full search strings when an individual begins typing, and by linking dental practices to those terms, the firm states that it bypasses traditional SEO and pay-per-click methods.

“Through autocomplete optimization, your dental practice will be presented as a "suggested term" to your customers, even before they have an opportunity to come across your competition,” a company representative explained. “By using this approach, you can reduce costs associated with pricey pay-per-click campaigns and SEO efforts, while still claiming the entire first page of search results.”

About ‘My Tooth Media’

Recognizing the increasing expense of traditional digital marketing channels, ‘My Tooth Media’ developed its unique technology as an affordable and effective way to generate favorable search engine results. Headquartered in California, the solution has already been rolled out for dental practices across the US, and can also be used on a national or international basis.

“We chose to get as many keywords in our area as possible, because we wanted to own the local search market,” one client recently stated. “We are extremely happy with the results. My Tooth Media delivers exactly what they promise.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.mytoothmedia.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Damien Gallow

Email: Send Email

Organization: DJG Global Investments, LLC DBA My Tooth Media

Address: 578 Washington Blvd Suite 203, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, United States

Website: https://www.mytoothmedia.com/



Release ID: 89115812

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.