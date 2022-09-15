GOOLOO Launches The First Ever Portable Backpack Power Station - The GTX280

GOOLOO , one of the finest manufacturers of jumpstarters and power stations in the North American market, has launched the first ever portable backpack power station, the GTX280, combining all of the most sought-after features of a traditional power station within an extremely compact frame that can easily fit into any backpack.

GTX280 will be launched simultaneously on Amazon and other world-renowned online stores, and GOOLOO has also announced that it will be listed in its offices around the world.

The GOOLOO GTX280 update its performance such as a dimension of 4 x 3.5 x 9.5 inches while weighing only 4.6 lbs, and a massive battery capacity of 70,000, which means this device can charge an iPhone 13 twenty-four times, an iPad Air eight times, Macbook Air five times, and even a DJI Mini drone fifteen times. Besides, The device also supports 100W fast charging, which can fully charge the station from 0% to 100% in just a few hours. An given GOOLOO’s area of expertise, the power station also doubles as a 12V car jump starter.

To better feed back the supporters, GOOLOO announces that it will run some welfare activities, so that the users can obtain GTX280 at a cost-effective way.

Moreover, GOOLOO also provides users with 18 months of product warranty, so users can rest assured that they won’t have to deal with any issues for at least 1.5 years.

The company follows the business model of "enriching your driving life," as it primarily focuses on the deep needs of self-driving enthusiasts and business travelers. They specialize in innovating around the ecosystem of lithium battery application products, which include jump starters, battery chargers, portable power stations, etc.

However, one area where GOOLOO went above and beyond is the build quality of the power station. It is constructed out of sturdy ABS+PC material with a drop-proof unibody structure. The device has an IP65 rating and the ports are sealed tightly, which gives it excellent dustproof, shockproof, and waterproof performance. So, users don’t have to worry about mistakenly dropping the device on top of rocky grounds or getting it drenched in the rain. In addition to that, the GTX280 is also equipped with an advanced battery management system that provides protection against over-charging, over-discharging, over-current, over-voltage, short circuits, and high temperature.

To feed back the loyal users, GOOLOO launches new product Listing event, lasting from 2022-9-9 05:00PDT Until 2022-11-30 23:59PDT.

One of the most prominent features of the GOOLOO GTX280 is its detachable AC inverter design, which allows the user to attach the inverter either to their car or to the device itself. The power station is also equipped with a 3.2-inch LED display at the front, which can monitor the input power, output power, available battery, voltage, current, and temperature in real-time. Lastly, the GTX280 has a built-in flashlight that has three modes - strong mode, SOS mode, and strobe mode. The strong mode is the standard mode of a typical flashlight that can be used to illuminate the campground at night. As for the strobe mode, this makes the flashlight blink rapidly, which can be used as a self-defense tool against predators and wild animals. And the SOS mode can be used to get help or attract the attention of nearby campers in the case of an emergency.

The GTX280 has the potential to revolutionize the portable power station industry with its unique design.

