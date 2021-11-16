GOONGBE Kicks Off Shampoo & Bath 'Natural Loose Bubble Challenge' Event

- Fast and gentle wash from head to toe with GOONGBE Shampoo & Bath's loose bubbles made from natural ingredients

- Review-sharing event until the 30th: Upload the product picture and review on your personal Xiaohongshu account

- Best reviewers to be rewarded with Dyson vacuum cleaner, Dyson heater fan, GOONGBE skincare set, and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOONGBE, premium natural skincare brand, will hold the 'Natural Loose Bubble Challenge' event for users to share their reviews on the brand's bestselling product, Shampoo & Bath.



GOONGBE Shampoo & Bath ‘Natural Loose Bubble Challenge’ event image

GOONGBE's flagship product 'Shampoo & Bath' is known for its loose bubbles that come from its natural ingredients that help gentle and quick wash from head to toe. The loose bubbles that washes off quickly shortens your shower time and gently removes dirt. This gentle shampoo and bath product that is weakly acidic—similar to your own skin—minimizes skin irritation during your bath and balances your skin's oil and moisture levels. Moreover, the product contains oat kernel oil that keeps the skin hydrated even after the bath.

This event will be held for two weeks until the 30th via Xiaohongshu. You can participate by uploading a picture of the rich bubbles made from GOONGBE's Shampoo & Bath and your genuine review of the product on your personal Xiaohongshu account. When you upload, you must tag GOONGBE's official Xiaohongshu account and add the designated hashtag, and also make sure to follow the official GOONGBE Xiaohongshu account to participate.

Best reviewers will be selected among the participants and will be rewarded with many prizes such as a Dyson vacuum cleaner, Dyson heater fan, GOONGBE skincare set, etc. The winners will be announced on December 17th.

An official of GOONGBE stated, "This event was planned to encourage many to experience the natural loose bubbles that is unique to GOONGBE's Shampoo & Bath," and asked the users "to experience the quick and gentle cleansing of Shampoo & Bath through this 'Natural Loose Bubble Challenge' and to share their much-valued reviews."