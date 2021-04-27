Awarded by China's largest ecommerce platform… taking a leap to become a global brand

- Hosted by China's reverse ODP platform, Tmall Global, Goongbe is the only skincare brand to win 'New Brand Award' in Babies & kids category

- Recognized for its amazing achievements, including ranking No. 1 in 'skincare and cleansing for babies' and exceeding KRW 1.8 billion in sales within 8 months of opening

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero to Seven's premium naturalism skincare brand, Goongbe, won the '2021 New Brand Award' in the Babies & Kids category at the '2021 Tmall Global Merchant Conference Mom and Baby Category' hosted by China's Tmall Global. Goongbe is the only skincare brand to win in the babies category.



Goongbe wins ‘2021 New Brand Award’ in Tmall Global Babies & Kids category

Tmall Global is a platform for reverse overseas direct purchase of Tmall, an ecommerce platform managed by Alibaba Group and the largest in China. It awards New Brand Awards for brands that have scored high on various criteria, including sales, brand preference, and customer satisfaction, out of the brands that newly joined the platform over the past year (April 2020 to March 2021).

Since opening its Tmall Global flagship store in July 2020, Goongbe has ranked no. 1 in the new babies' skincare category and has achieved more than KRW 1.8 billion in sales in 8 months. Goongbe explained that the brand achieved around KRW 500 million in sales during last year's Singles' Day, demonstrating rapid growth compared to other brands, which was considered as a key aspect in winning the award.

Goongbe's flagship products 'Moisture Cream' and 'Waterful Sun Lotion', especially, gained sensational popularity among Chinese consumers, driving the brand's sales growth. 'Moisture Cream' is a highly moisturizing cream containing the brand's unique ingredient Oji Relief Complex and delivers moisturizing effect that lasts for 48 hours. More than 30,000 units of 'Moisture Cream' was sold on Tmall Global alone last year. 'Waterful Sun Lotion' is 100% physical sunscreen that protects the skin from UV rays, while hugging the skin lightly when applied.

A member of Goongbe said, "We won the honor of the award thanks to the word of mouth among consumers who experienced Goongbe's products and their support despite having opened our Tmall Global flagship store for just a few months." and added, "we will solidify our position as one of the major babies & kids brands in China by differentiating product lines according to characteristics of distribution platforms and pursuing aggressive marketing activities."

Goongbe is recognized as a solid no. 1 skincare brand in Babies-children industry that offers safe products for consumers in Korea, proven by achievements such as winning the National Brand Awards 'skincare for babies' category for three consecutive years since 2019.