GoPDF’s Added More Features to Its Online PDF Editor!

PDF files, which have been actively used since the 90s, started to be completely digital as of 2021.

GoPDF, whose design started to be created as of 2022 and continues to serve actively as of 2023, is one of the online PDF editors in question. The platform, which guarantees the completion of the PDF editing process quickly in just seconds, is equipped with tools that will not only find solutions to the different needs of users but also provide instant solutions.



Offering everything a user needs to complete a PDF file in minimum time, GoPDF has a simultaneously AI-powered and cloud-based working system.



Features of GoPDF

Free Online PDF Editor GoPDF offers various features for editing and converting. It offers the following features that will enable you to quickly make the necessary design adjustments:

Edit PDF:

The Edit PDF feature is offered to make various changes to the text section of a PDF file, such as text font, image position, and adding a new image or hyperlink. It is possible to start editing an existing PDF using the drag-and-drop method or by opening a file from a computer. Likewise, a new PDF file can be created from scratch on the platform.



When editing an existing PDF file, various actions such as adding new text to the existing text, making changes to the existing text, paragraph positioning, adding an esign, and adding a logo or letterhead can be performed with the Edit PDF online option.

Fill and Sign:

When making changes to a PDF file, the Fill and Sign PDF feature is offered to users so that they can directly fill in PDF form files and add signatures without wasting time using different tabs and making the file ready for sending.



Search and Replace:

The search and replace feature, offered through GoPDF as an edit PDF free option while performing online operations on a PDF file, is offered to be used to quickly find a word or paragraph in the text and to change the selected word for the entire PDF or a single part of the text.



PDF to JPG:

The PDF to JPF converting tool, which is specially offered for converting image-heavy PDF files from PDF form to JPG version, is offered to users by the platform for free and online use.



PDF to Word:



PDF to Word converting free tool is one of the best methods to continue editing PDF files offline and preserve the images in the text. Converting PDF to Word can be done online via GoPDF and saved in seconds.



Compress PDF:

The compress PDF feature, which is available to change the size of the PDF file, is useful for reducing the file size quickly and effectively without sacrificing quality.



Merge PDF:

Editing multiple files at the same time or combining various files is a very effective and useful method for PDF users. With its Merge PDF feature, GoPDF enables you to perform this service instantly with a few clicks.



Protect PDF:

Protect PDF tool, which allows creating a password to secure a PDF file, is supported by the platform's cloud-based working principle. In this way, requirements are met by the platform to make documents closed or open for editing or to prevent direct access.



Crop PDF:

The Crop PDF feature provides the necessary comfort to equalize the size of pages throughout a PDF and to directly cut out the parts to be deleted. In addition, through this tool, the file can have a more eye-catching design and aesthetic appearance, which makes it easier to work on the document and displays a user-friendly approach.



OCR PDF:

The OCR PDF feature allows the user to convert any file into a digital document before editing it as PDF. A photographed document is scanned by the GoPDF interface and becomes ready for editing.



Benefiting from GoPDF by AI Chat with PDF

PDF editing and learning from PDF files can be completed successfully via GoPDF. It is possible to create perfect PDF files in just a few minutes, convert them, add signatures, or simply take digital notes on the PDF through GoPDF.



AI Chat with PDF



The AI chat with PDF feature makes it easier for the user to perform a detailed analysis of a file and offers the following additional features:

Engaging with PDF

Collaborating with PDF online

Adding annotations on PDF

Answering users' requests

Summarizing PDF for free



PDF AI Chat tool, which provides services to users while working on a PDF, taking notes, or summarizing the text content, also offers an additional feature of searching and replacing sentences in the text.

