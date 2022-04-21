Gordon Brothers Expands Capital Base to Over $1 Billion with New CPP Investments Financing

Boston, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has received $300 million in financing from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) through its subsidiary CPPIB Credit Investments Inc., increasing the firm’s capital base to over $1 billion.

This financing will fuel the continued rapid growth of the firm’s capital offerings, which generated over $700 million in originations worldwide in 2021, building on billions of assets traded and financed in recent years.

“This new investment marks an important milestone in Gordon Brothers’ evolution and builds on our partnership with Stone Point Capital,” said Ken Frieze, CEO of Gordon Brothers. “We look forward to welcoming CPP Investments as we accelerate the growth of our lending, sale leasebacks and investments globally.”

“We are impressed by how the Gordon Brothers’ global platform uniquely leverages deep appraisal and disposition expertise combined with disciplined underwriting to support businesses undergoing transformation,” said Andrew Edgell, Global Head of Credit Investments, CPP Investments. “This new relationship with Gordon Brothers broadens our access to the asset-based lending space as we continue to build a diversified portfolio of credit assets.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services.

Gordon Brothers partners with management teams, private equity sponsors, strategic buyers and asset-based lenders globally to provide our expertise and additional capital in special situations. The firm’s tailor-made solutions provide clients additional capital alongside traditional debt and equity, and its structures complement senior asset-based lending facilities and include credit and yield enhancements.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invest in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm’s length from governments. At December 31, 2021, the Fund totaled C$550.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

All currencies are listed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

