Gordon Brothers Provides Allegro Funds $160M Financing Package to Support Toll Global Express Australia & New Zealand Acquisition

Sydney, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, September 2, 2021 - Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has arranged and underwritten a financing package for private equity firm Allegro Funds to support its acquisition of Toll Global Express in Australia and New Zealand.

The financing package for the Australian business features a A$150 million comprehensive finance package. The New Zealand borrowers will receive a NZ$10 million facility.

Gordon Brothers performed multiple roles to support Allegro Funds in this complex and transformative acquisition, including financing, valuation and asset remarketing. The firm worked collaboratively and quickly to structure a bespoke, tailor-made financing package for Allegro Funds and valued over 11,000 assets.

“We’re pleased to support our partner Allegro Funds in this complex transaction,” said Tim Stewart, Head of Australia at Gordon Brothers. “This serves as a testament to our cross-team skills as we operated across multiple Gordon Brothers businesses to provide a customised solution for the client.”

“We’ve worked collaboratively with Gordon Brothers previously, which made the firm the natural partner of choice,” said Adrian Loader, Allegro Funds. “They have demonstrated their proven track record in supporting complex turnarounds and partnering to provide custom financing.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Allegro Funds

Allegro is Australasia’s most-awarded and largest transformation and turnaround private equity firm. Allegro provides Transformational Capital—applying capital, expertise and a distinctly hands-on approach—to invest in businesses and reposition them for sustained long term growth. Over the past 20 years, Allegro has demonstrated a strong track record of partnering with management teams and key stakeholders to build better businesses and create enduring value. Allegro manages funds on behalf of local and global institutional investors, including some of the largest superannuation funds.

