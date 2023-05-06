Gorilla Technology Group to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

LONDON, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced its participation in the following investor event:



18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. This in-person event will be held in New York City, from Tuesday, May 16 to Thursday, May 18, 2023.



This information is also available in the Events section of the Company’s IR website: https://investors.gorilla-technology.com/.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn

Twitter

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (415) 828-8298

jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary Dvorchak

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (323) 240-5796

gary@blueshirtgroup.com