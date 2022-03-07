GosuGamers Sets Sight on India, Vietnam, and Thailand for New Expansion

The esports potential of the region will be key for the local scenes' growth under the leadership of a well-experienced team

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the group's growth and future plans, the world's premier esports portal GosuGamers today announced its expansion into three new territories, with domains for Vietnam, Thailand, and India.

The move is being supported with the appointments of new personnel that will provide even more expertise for the publication. Hung Do Viet, the General Secretary of the Vietnam National Esports Federation, is now part of the Vietnam team as an advisor, while Thong Kai Xuan, a media industry veteran, will operate as the group's Chief Operating Officer.

The quartet joins more than 80 employees worldwide, including new additions in the Vietnam, India, and Thailand offices, to support the growing expansion of GosuGamers.

"We have been monitoring the region's interests in esports for a while now, and this latest move makes perfect sense for us as an organisation and for the many fans that are looking for refreshing and quality content," explains Samson Oh, Chief Executive Officer of GosuGamers.

"The delivery of tailor-made content for each user marks another milestone for GosuGamers to cement its place as the go-to portal for the esports industry in Asia and around the world. We are also expanding our content resources to include more game titles and lifestyle entertainment content to satisfy the masses' insatiable needs."

With the emergence of esports as an important pillar of content in Southeast Asia, especially as India is the global leader for mobile games downloads, GosuGamers will look to provide relevant and localised esports content for these markets with the help of global and local partners.

"Localised content will speak to our audience and relate to them. It is vital to put the interests of our audience at the heart of our content, not just in the region, but also globally," Kai Xuan shared. "As gamers at heart, the team is committed to growing the esports and gaming space while maintaining high standards for our content, and together, we want GosuGamers to be the best it can be for our users."

In addition to the latest esports updates and extensive tournament coverage across various popular esports titles such as Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, and League of Legends, the organisation also leverages data to provide GG (GosuGamers) Live Stats, an innovative feature where users are able to view heat maps and real-time predictions during live tournaments.

With more than 5.6 million visitors and 3.3 million monthly impressions in the past financial year, GosuGamers is focused on producing valuable and unique content for its fan base in addition to improving current infrastructure and a mobile app introduction to support the heightened demands from users. The team hopes to build on its growing audience by reaching at least 50 million fans by 2023, starting with the three new regions.

About GosuGamers

GosuGamers has captured the hearts of esports enthusiasts since 2002. Fueled by a passion for games, its ever-growing community, and the sport itself, the world's premier esports portal strives to bring users the most captivating and insightful updates on all their favourite games under one roof.

