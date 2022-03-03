GoTo Expands into Southeast Asian Countries with a Channel-first approach, a New Support Product, and a New Partner Network

Plans regional expansion with additional hires and new partner acquisitions

New IT management & support product, GoTo Resolve, now available in market

New Partner Network to empower its growing ecosystem of partners to increase revenue

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTo announced today its Southeast Asia expansion with a channel-first approach focused on Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. This announcement follows the recent news in early February of LogMeIn rebranding to GoTo.

Together with its established international presence in North America, South America, Europe, and APAC, GoTo demonstrates its commitment to supporting small-and-midsize enterprises (SMEs) globally and across the region with their changing flexible work collaboration and IT support needs.

It is estimated that there are more than 70 million SMEs in Southeast Asia as of 2020. They account for 99% of all businesses in the region, employ over 140 million people and form the backbone of Southeast Asian economies. Working largely remotely over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a shift in the way employees prefer to work. A recent study by EY found only 15% of the Southeast Asian workforce indicating that they prefer to work from office full time. The majority would prefer to work anywhere (32%), work remotely full time (29%) or in a hybrid work arrangement (23%). Despite the obvious increase in organisational reliance on digital tools for employees the study found that only 42% of organisations are utilising productivity tools.

"At GoTo, we understand the unique challenges faced by SMEs and are dedicated to focusing our resources to address these pain points. We want to bring this set of knowledge to better serve Southeast Asia together with our ecosystem of partners, and best-in-class collaboration and support products," said Lindsay Brown, Vice President and General Manager, GoTo Asia Pacific. "Expanding our footprint into this region with a channel-first approach means our customers can benefit from product expertise and local support provided by skilled partners. With the importance of channel as part of our expansion strategy, I'm pleased to announce Yvette McEnearney's promotion as Channel Director, Asia Pacific where she'll now lead our Channel Sales team across Asia Pacific."

A New, IT Management & Support Product

GoTo also announced the release of a new IT management & support (ITSM) product, GoTo Resolve. GoTo Resolve modernises IT support by bringing together all the tools small and midsize businesses (SMBs) need to manage and support employees in a flexible, secure, and conversational way. The launch of GoTo Resolve coupled with continued evolution and enhancements to GoTo unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions with products like GoTo Webinar, GoTo Meeting and more, allow SME IT teams to seamlessly manage their systems and communicate with their employees to get the right information and fix issues quicker through a single provider and application. GoTo's unified administration centre brings together these products, giving IT leaders a single app from which they can manage their users, entitlements, and configurations.

New all-in-one product simplifies SMB IT management and support, bringing together functionality from GoTo's world-class remote access, management, and support capabilities with an all-new conversational ticketing and support toolset

First-to-market zero trust security architecture protects endpoints from cyber threats and supply chain vulnerabilities. GoTo Resolve's zero trust access controls takes a 'never trust, always verify' approach, whereby all sensitive actions – such as remote access and automation tasks – require a second, unique verification by anyone and everything

GoTo Resolve is a premium service that can be deployed in minutes, not days. With a zero-cost option, GoTo is making zero trust security attainable for businesses of any size, enabling users to have access to basic functionalities

"Our annual IT Decision Makers survey[1] revealed that more than 81% of businesses in Southeast Asia will have more than 50% of their workforce working remotely on a part-time or full-time basis. Such a shift will continue to change how businesses support their employees' changing requirements for flexible work," said Krishna Baidya, Director of Digital Transformation Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "The unified and simplified GoTo portfolio is well-aligned with the way businesses, particularly SMEs, evaluate options to modernise their communications, collaboration, and IT solutions, preferencing integrated, easy-to-use and manage solutions that are fast to implement, with reliable uptime and backed by the support of in-region experts."

A New Partner Network

Over the past year GoTo's Southeast Asia team established a local channel program with partners including Ingram Micro in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well VSTECS in the Philippines. GoTo plans to make additional hires locally to support its regional expansion plan in 2022.

With this announcement, GoTo is also introducing the new GoTo Partner Network, designed to empower its growing ecosystem of partners with additional ways to attract customers and increase revenue. With an expanded global focus, current and new partners can now benefit from additional investments in marketing, new integrations, and support for multiple partner types (MSPs, Resellers, and Distributors). The programme includes a formalised tiering model with associated benefits relative to performance. This creates additional revenue opportunities for providing remote support, endpoint management, and additional GoTo collaboration products.

"Ingram Micro is truly excited to partner with GoTo to provide modernised IT support to help businesses manage employees in a flexible, secure, and conversational way," said Lee Welch, Executive Director, APAC Cloud Channel Sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. "We see huge potential in the addressable market where partners can leverage GoTo Resolve to provide a more complete managed services to their customers."

For more information, please visit www.goto.com.



About GoTo

GoTo's flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for IT departments of small- and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800,000 customers contribute to the more than one billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo's UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company's physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.