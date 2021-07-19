GoTo Group and partners create Indonesia's first dedicated oxygen facility for COVID-19 patients

"Gotong Royong Oxygen House" to be set up in collaboration with KADIN Indonesia and Samator Group

Oxygen to be piped direct from Samator Group's oxygen production facility, ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted supply

Initiative set to relieve pressure on Jakarta hospitals as the COVID crisis deepens

JAKARTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Indonesia's current COVID-19 oxygen crisis, a consortium led by the GoTo Group is set to create the country's first 'oxygen house' - a facility that will provide an ongoing oxygen supply to people suffering from COVID-19. The initiative, known as The Gotong Royong (Hand-in-hand) Oxygen House, is being carried out by GoTo in partnership with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia), the Samator Group, and a number of government agencies.



Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, accompanied with CEO GoTo Andre Soelistyo, CEO Tokopedia William Tanuwijaya, Commissioner GoTo Garibaldi Thohir, and Chairman of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce Arsjad Rasjid reviewed the progress of the construction of Gotong Royong Oxygen House on Sunday (18/07). Gotong Royong Oxygen House is the first dedicated oxygen facility in Indonesia for COVID-19 patients with moderate symptoms.

The facility, located in Pulogadung in East Jakarta, will be able to provide an ongoing, uninterrupted oxygen supply for COVID sufferers as the gas will be piped directly from the Samator Group's oxygen production plant located nearby. It is the first semi-permanent health facility in Indonesia equipped with oxygen supply equipment and beds to support those exposed to COVID-19 with moderate symptoms who need temporary oxygen relief.

The project is expected to help reduce the Bed Occupancy Rate (BOR) of hospitals in Jakarta, which has reached 85%[1]. If there are any patients who are being treated at the Oxygen House whose condition deteriorates, they can quickly be referred to one of the COVID-19 referral hospitals, several of which are located in the vicinity.

Andre Soelistyo, CEO of GoTo said, "The facility will provide an ongoing supply of oxygen to those who need it the most - it will save lives and alleviate suffering for many people in the city. No one should have to suffer due to a lack of oxygen and we are determined to work with government and private sector partners to play a role in helping to alleviate this national problem.

"Yet this is just the start. It is our intention to find more partners to support initiatives like this. There is more to be done and we are appealing to all companies who benefit from Indonesia during the good times, to support the country during these more difficult times. Our ambition is to see more oxygen facilities appearing throughout the country over the coming weeks and months."

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said, "I appreciate GoTo, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Samator Group for creating the Gotong Royong Oxygen House. This is a good example of the private sector actively helping with the COVID-19 relief efforts for the good of the people. In the face of COVID-19, we need to work together to tackle this collective challenge."

Arsjad Rasjid, Chairperson of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) said, "The Gotong Royong Oxygen House was established to provide a solution to the oxygen crisis that Indonesia is currently experiencing. This facility, as well as our support to help accelerate the implementation of the Gotong Royong Vaccination Program are part of KADIN's efforts to support COVID-19 relief and we are grateful for the support of all parties for driving the "Gotong Royong Oxygen House" initiative in Pulogadung."

Rachmat Harsono, President Director of PT Aneka Gas Industri Tbk said, "The Gotong Royong Oxygen House was established in the vicinity of our factory in Pulogadung, meaning we can pipe oxygen directly to the facility to save more lives and help people in need. Furthermore, to respond to similar oxygen needs in other provinces, we are ready to replicate this initiative at more of our factories across Indonesia at which direct oxygen piping is possible."

The "Gotong Royong Oxygen House", which is set to begin accepting patients soon, will be accessible to the public through the Halodoc application.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the GoTo Group (Gojek, Tokopedia and GoTo Financial) has carried out multiple programs to support employees, partners, medical personnel, the wider community and the government in facing the challenges of COVID-19.

Relief efforts have included the distribution of food packages to partners, support for the digitisation of food businesses allowing them to trade online as well as a comprehensive vaccination program for driver partners as well as employees.

[1] Source: Ministry of Health, Bed Occupancy Rate of COVID-19 Hospitals data per 17 July 2021

About GoTo

GoTo is the largest technology group in Indonesia, combining on-demand, e-commerce and financial services through the Gojek, Tokopedia and GoTo Financial brands. It is the first platform in Southeast Asia to host these three essential use cases in one ecosystem, capturing a majority of Indonesian consumer household expenditure.

GoTo's mission is to "Empower Progress" by offering an unparalleled selection of goods and services through a comprehensive merchant and partner network and promoting financial inclusion through its leading payments and financial services business.

About the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Indonesia

The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) is the umbrella organization of the business chambers and organisations which was mandated by Law Number 1 of 1987 and acts as a forum and vehicle for coaching, communication, information, representation, consultation, facilitation and advocacy of Indonesian entrepreneurs, in order to realize a strong and highly competitive Indonesian entrepreneurs.

KADIN Indonesia consists of Associations/Business Organizations from all business sectors and regional KADIN representatives spread across 34 provinces to district/city levels throughout Indonesia.

About PT Aneka Gas Industri Tbk

PT Aneka Gas Industri ("AGI") is the first and the largest industrial gas company in Indonesia which has four business lines: 1) industrial gas production, 2) industrial gas trade, 3) industrial gas equipment trade and 4) industrial gas machine installation.

AGII is a publicly-listed company on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) since September 2016 with Samator Group as its main shareholder. Until 31 Maret 2021, AGII operates 53 industrial gas factories and 105 filling stations in 27 provinces across Indonesia.