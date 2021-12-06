Government of Telangana, Ministry of External Affairs, NPCI, MeitY and Many Others Participated at India's First Mega Scale Datacentre & Cloud Conference

New Delhi, India, Dec 6, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - At a time when India is generating colossal volumes of data with its 600 million plus active internet users, Tradepass hosted the country's first mega scale datacentre & cloud conference, i.e., Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2021: India, virtually on 23 - 24 November.



The conference was one of a kind for the country, as it hosted 700+ datacentre & cloud professionals on a single virtual platform including the C-suite executives from the leading organizations across India and the top officials from Government of Telangana, Ministry of External Affairs, National Payments Corporation of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Bombay Stock Exchange, NITI Aayog and many others.



Even CISCO took the centerstage during the conference and gave an insightful talk on the 'multi-Cloud' landscape, whereas Panduit had its own exclusive virtual exhibition booth to showcase their datacentre & cloud oriented solutions.



While sharing crucial insights on the future of datacentres in India, Shri Jayesh Ranjan (Principal Secretary, The Industries & Commerce (I&C) & Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana) expressed, "Amazon Web Services (AWS), they have created 3 mega datacentres in Telangana which are in their standards the largest ever. They are investing close to 2.7 billion dollars. In fact, this is the biggest FDI Telangana state has received after its formation".



Uma Chauhan (Senior Director & Scientist G, MeitY, Government of India) gave some noteworthy points on the power capacity of the Indian datacentres, she stated, "As you are all aware, the way data is growing in India, we need more and more datacentres. The present capacity of the datacentres is not sufficient enough for the next five years. So, as per the reports, the data which is available with us, the total present capacity for the datacentres right now is 447 megawatts and it is assumed that the datacentre capacity is going to grow 3 times by the year 2025."



The conference highlighted the latest developments in the Indian datacentre & cloud industry and stated the recent stance of the government in the development of the sector. By and large, DCCI 2021: India was filled with insightful presentations, knowledge packed fireside chats and panel discussions, that witnessed the participation from some leading thought leaders and the best-in-class experts from the industry. Some of the most pressing topics from the conference included 'Data sovereignty in the age of cloud computing', 'Datacentre in a 5G enabled world', 'Cloud Security', 'Datacentres & Cloud powering India's digital economy boom' and many others.



While expressing his views on the involvement of datacentres & cloud, in powering India's digital economy boom, Neeraj Sinha (Senior Advisor, Niti Aayog) mentioned, "In November 2020, government of India's Ministry of Electronics & IT had released a draft policy which will give the datacentre sector, infrastructure status. Now, some firms in the sector expect that the status won't be awarded in the next 5 years."



When enquired about the execution of the entire event, organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, "Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2021: India gave a future road map concerning the nation's datacentre & cloud industry. It also facilitated networking between the public & private sector, including the key stakeholders from the industry and that was the most pressing need of the hour to say the least".



For more information about the summit, log onto



About Tradepass



Tradepass provides elite business networking platforms across the MEA, APAC and Europe that connects the world of tech buyers with market intelligence, insightful use-cases, and innovative solutions from global experts, investors, and business partners.



Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Executive

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

Tradepass



