Government Tomorrow Forum and the City of Tampere launch the GTF Technologies for Governments Lab

Government Tomorrow Forum (GTF), a new international research project on the future of governments, and the City of Tampere announce the creation of Technologies for Governments Lab. The GTF Tampere Lab is a new research and discussion platform to develop actionable solutions on technologies for governments and citizens worldwide. The Lab's first session, prepared and conducted jointly with Tampere University students, is dedicated to AI.

The GTF Technologies for Governments Lab (GTF Tampere Lab) is created to explore and analyze the impact of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, nano, and others, on government services and processes. It will unite international experts, including former heads of governments, ministers, and tech entrepreneurs, with bright thinkers, and researchers. As GTF believes in the necessity to involve young aspiring leaders of tomorrow in the discussions among the world’s most prominent experts, the GTF Tampere Lab will also involve Tampere University students. The 2023 session, the first for the Lab, will span from October 2023 to February 2024, focusing on AI-related questions in connection with public services, citizenship, and governments’ evolution.

The two focal points of this work will be the Lab meeting, scheduled for the 29th of November 2023 in Tampere, and the first Lab report containing actionable solutions, policy options, and procedural suggestions to governments worldwide expected in February 2024. This report will be published and distributed across GTF-allied governments representing most geographical regions of the world, and will be available for free to the general audience.

The German venture investor and technology specialist Maxim Matias will chair the Lab's first five-month working session. Artificial Intelligence as a tool for governments to improve their services will be its general theme. The Lab participants will define the specific questions to work on during their initial virtual meetings in October.

These participants include, among others, Foresight Advisor to the European Commission Carsten Claus, former Minister of Research and Digital Policy of Cyprus Kyriacos Kokkinos, Danish national security and AI expert Mortenn Kromann, and former Prime Minister of Estonia, currently Chairman of Auve Tech Taavi Roivas. The research side of the project is curated by Dr. Jari Stenvall, Research Professor at Tampere University, previously awarded as the Professor of the Year 2022 in Finland.

More experts will join the research process that will follow the Tampere meeting in November. They will represent an extended range of the world’s regions, from the United States to Saudi Arabia. This process, which will heavily involve Tampere University students, is expected to produce tangible results in the form of actionable recommendations for governments.

From the GTF headquarters in Paris, Igor Matthieu Lys, secretary general of the Forum, noted that while there is a huge variety of think-tanks, labs, and research processes within both private and public organizations, “the GTF Labs are really different, as they involve absolutely unique combinations of thinkers and doers, and are focused on delivering much more than just general ideas and advanced thinking: ideas, tools, and actionable advice”.

GTF has announced more similar Labs, dedicated to different aspects of governance, such as internal processes or sustainability, but the Tampere Lab is receiving lots of attention from both local and international stakeholders already. Teppo Rantanen, Executive director of growth, innovation, and competitiveness at the City of Tampere, noted the “focus on knowledge as a useful tool in designing policies and services, coupled with our long tradition of technology-related research and investments” for which Tampere is known in Finland and in Europe. He underscored that it was “only logical” that Tampere allied with the nascent Government Tomorrow Forum to launch the Technologies for Governments Lab.

In its aspiration to become one of the globally recognized thought-leadership centers in this matter, Tampere is sure to produce interesting intellectual results, and all the Lab founders and participants share the desire to make the world a better place — through actionable solutions. As the final report of the Lab’s first session is expected in February 2024, GTF is up for a promising start.

Government Tomorrow Forum (GTF) is a new international research initiative launched by the French advisory cabinet Gambit. GTF unites the efforts of experts, researchers, and technology leaders from across the globe to better understand—and help shape—the future of governments. GTF explores the influence of technology on governments and public services, helps formulate strategies for talent management for the public sector, invents new and improves existing government services, and connects talented thinkers from around the world on a unique research platform: GTF Labs. The results of its year-long work are presented at the GTF Annual Meeting with its first edition scheduled for 2024.

The City of Tampere is Finland's second metropolitan area, known as a leading industrial city around Europe combined with exceptionally strong ICT expertise. Throughout its history, Tampere has been a city of brave investments and collaborative efforts, aiming for leadership, well-being, and a sustainable future. For many years, Tampere has been Finland's most attractive city drawing people to study, work, and travel. Close cooperation between businesses, educational institutions as well as research and development organizations strengthens the region's position as a center of excellence. With over 50 000 students studying in the city, Tampere has a large supply of new professionals.



