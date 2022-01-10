GOX Joins Hands with Tencent Cloud to Empower eSports Livestreaming and Entertainment Business in Indonesia

The two parties sign MoU aiming to put the local gaming and livestreaming industries on a fast track through benefiting millions of viewers and streamers in Indonesia and Asia

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOX, the first Indonesian game streaming platform, today announced to join hands with Tencent Cloud to offer top notch livestreaming & eSports solutions to become an integral part of the burgeoning entertainment market in Indonesia and Asia. The two parties have signed a memorandum of understanding for a 4-year collaboration as a blueprint for its growing local eSports & content delivery ecosystem.

In the collaboration, GOX will leverage Tencent Cloud's industry-leading streaming service and content delivery network, to offer low latency, seamless and stable gaming content to millions of viewers in Indonesia and Asia.

The agreement is made amid the e-sports market boom. The global market value is expected to reach US$2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%, according to The Business Research Company. A study conducted by the Indonesian Gaming Association indicated that the local gaming sector is growing at a pace of 37% annually, illustrating the rapid growth of the gaming sector and signifying the scale of the Indonesian e-sports field.

Jack Lontoh, Founder of GOX, said, "Through our collaboration with Tencent Cloud, we are confident that we can accelerate the growth of GOX while maintaining the highest quality of streaming services. When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, the number of GOX active users has grown more than 16 times, benefitting from the social restriction, as more people started to go online. GOX has positioned itself to take advantage from the early wave of people turning to streaming as a full-time job. As the pandemic continues and the gaming industry further grows, GOX will solely focus on making streaming a 'sexy' occupation to have."

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud highlights its commitment to address the ever-evolving demands of people around the world, and how global enterprises can cover all their needs. Through our collaboration with GOX, we look forward to empowering the local entertainment business, particularly in the field of e-sports and game livestreaming, via our high-quality, high-performance, stable and secure technology."

In the future, GOX will continue to look into deeper collaboration with Tencent Cloud in terms of more interactive platform features and gaming resource collaboration, to benefit both viewers and streamers. Tencent Cloud commits to offering stable, fast and high-quality technology service to gaming & entertainment enterprises, contributing to its partners' competitiveness in the market.

About GOX

GOX is The First Indonesian Gaming Livestreaming Platform. As the only local gaming livestreaming company in the market, GOX will continue to develop its product focusing on personalization and localization to cater the needs of the community.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.