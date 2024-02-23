GP Care Systems Celebrates 42 Years Serving the Healthcare Sector

GP Care Systems, the UK's foremost designer and supplier of specialist space-saving visitor beds for hospitals and hospices, proudly marks 42 years of unparalleled innovation and success.

—

Since its inception, GP Care Systems has been at the forefront of revolutionising hospital visitor accommodation through its groundbreaking 'WISKAWAY'® Wallbeds and 'GLIDEAWAY'® Guestbeds.



Established in 1982, GP Care Systems has remained unwavering in its commitment to providing hospitals and hospices with state-of-the-art solutions for accommodating visitors and on-call staff overnight. From accommodating overnight visitors in comfort to ensuring the minimum resultant loss of day-time ward space, GP Care Systems' bed solutions have redefined standards of comfort, safety and functionality.



Recognising a critical gap in the market, GP Care Systems have pioneered the use of wall beds in hospitals from the 1980s onwards, transforming the quality of overnight accommodation for visitors, (such as parents on children’s wards, fathers on maternity wards and partners, or carers on palliative care wards). By developing innovative solutions such as their 'WISKAWAY'® Wallbeds and 'GLIDEAWAY'® Guestbeds, GP Care Systems has set new benchmarks for quality, durability, and performance in the industry.



"Our two main high-performance product ranges, our 'WISKAWAY'® Wallbeds and 'GLIDEAWAY'® Guestbeds, are designed to address the specific needs of hospitals and hospices," says John Miller, Founder and CEO of GP Care Systems.



"With features tailored to enhance visitor comfort and space-efficiency on the wards, our visitor beds represent the pinnacle of innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector."



In a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence, GP Care Systems has witnessed a remarkable 33% year-on-year increase in turnover, underscoring the trust and confidence placed in its products by the NHS and other healthcare institutions nationwide. Notable current projects include collaborations with University Hospitals Southampton, on the refurbishments of the G3 and G2 Children's wards at Southampton General Hospital and the Neonatal unit at the neighbouring Princess Anne Hospital.



Unlike competitors who simply deliver beds without follow-up, GP Care Systems maintains strong, on-going relationships with clients, providing comprehensive after-sales support and servicing to ensure long term satisfaction. ‘WISKAWAY’® Wallbeds are designed for a 25-year-plus service life and one customer, Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge, the launch customer for GP Care Systems ‘WISKAWAY’® Hospital Wallbeds in 1993, has been using the original beds supplied for over 30 years - a testament to the durability and reliability of the company's products.



Reflecting on the journey thus far, John Miller emphasises GP Care Systems' unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. "Our long journey has been characterised by challenges, perseverance, and a steadfast belief in the transformative power of our products," states Mr. Miller.



"We remain committed to providing hospitals and hospices with the ultimate solutions for accommodating visitors overnight, ensuring comfort, convenience, and peace of mind for patients and their visitors alike and helping to speed up patient recovery."



As GP Care Systems celebrates 42 years of innovation and excellence, the company reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change in the healthcare sector, paving the way for a future defined by continued innovation, growth, and unwavering dedication to product design.



For further information on the product range available, visit www.gpcaresystems.co.uk or contact info@gpcaresystems.co.uk.



Contact Info:

Name: John Miller

Email: Send Email

Organization: GP Care Systems

Website: https://www.gpcaresystems.co.uk/



Release ID: 89122370

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.