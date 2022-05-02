GPS Capital Markets Hires FX Leader in Australia Office

SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading corporate foreign exchange brokerage firm, expanded their leadership in Melbourne, Australia this month.



GPS is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Bernie Tuck. Mr. Tuck has been hired as an FX Consultant leader to expand the GPS presence in the APAC region.

“I'm thrilled to have joined GPS Capital Markets. Having spent 17 years in FX I am most excited to join a firm with an outstanding culture and offering FX and payments to the corporate market. The combined value proposition of credit, payment solutions and treasury management systems for customers had me immediately drawn to GPS,” said Mr. Tuck. “I see a long and progressive career here for myself. I am also very impressed with the longevity served by so many of the staff here and their commitment to our customers.”

Bernie Tuck comes to GPS with nearly 20 years of Foreign Exchange trading experience. Prior to joining GPS Capital Markets, Mr. Tuck oversaw multiple FX desks and dealers, as well as most FX aspects at WUBS.

"We are thoroughly excited to add such a well-respected industry veteran to the GPS Australia team,” said Leigh Taylforth, GPS APAC Regional Director. "Bernie brings a wealth of financial services and quantitative markets experience and we expect him to be a core part of our continued growth in the APAC region."

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com .