Grab a 7Café & Enjoy a Seasonal Singalong!

Immerse yourself in 7Café’s ASMR Christmas Remix and enjoy a variety of money-saving promotions and green initiatives

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 December 2020 - As the year comes to a close, 7-Eleven's 7Café has a number of exciting happenings to lift the spirits this holiday season. A specially created ASMR Christmas film by 7Café will delight your eyes and ears enabling you to experience the quality of its 100% Arabica beans in a very innovative way. And let's not forget the tastebuds -- you can now enjoy the wide selection of 7Café beverages as part of our Breakfast Combo sets. These can be paired with a brand-new addition on our Ready-to-Eat menu. We also have news to share about the expansion of our "Bring Your Own Tumbler" green initiative.













The 7Café ASMR Christmas Remix -- Experience 7Café like never before

Christmas is most definitely in the air - the lights are up, trees are decorated and holiday tunes can be heard playing throughout the city. Adding to the yuletide spirit, 7-Eleven has composed a one-of-a-kind Christmas treat to stimulate the senses. 7Café has remixed a Christmas classic with the help of its 100% Arabica beans enabling you to experience its good quality freshly brewed coffee in a truly novel way.





Enjoy our freshly brewed coffee made from 100% Arabica beans in this new festive cup.

This short Christmas film's soundtrack incorporates a multitude of ASMR sound effects, made using its exclusive blend of 100% Arabica coffee beans. 7Café's signature high quality coffee beans take a leading role; they are transformed into Christmas trees, snowflakes and other familiar Christmas motifs. An audio-visual treat that is sure to put a smile on your face!





Click here to enjoy the ASMR short film Grab a 7Café and Enjoy a Seasonal Singalong https://fb.watch/2nTvGACmgA/





Breakfast Combos -- Mix and match with 7Café to get your day off to a flying start

7-Eleven offers a wonderful range of great value Breakfast Combos to start your mornings right. And with a wide selection of 7Café beverages in the mix, you can choose from a variety of options for an affordable brekkie on the go!

From 23 December until 2 March, you can enjoy an invigorating 7Café Hot Americano as part of the $3 Breakfast Combo. Pair it with tasty bites including the 7-Select Scrambled Egg Burger with Chicken Sausage, Taste Asia Lo Chee Cheong Fun, Taste Asia Chwee Kueh, Chicken Pau & Siew Mai 2s or Lo Mai Gai & Siew Mai 2s.

If you prefer something milkier, then opt for the $4 Breakfast Combo. Mix and match 7Café Cappuccino, Latte, Mocha or Hot Chocolate with a variety of 7-Select sandwiches and meals. Choose from the Breaded Fish Chip Sandwich, Chicken Luncheon Meat & Scrambled Egg Sandwich or Sweet & Spicy Tuna Croissant. Or if you are looking for something warm to start your day with, go for the 7-Select Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Wrap or Taste Asia Mee Soto.





Check in-store for the latest Breakfast Combo!





Bring Your Own Tumbler -- Save money and the environment!

7-Eleven is committed to a brighter future for its customers and the planet!

In the new year, we will continue our sustainability efforts and expand the Bring Your Own Tumbler programme to include all reusable cups, not just the 7Café tumbler. We will also be rolling out a new discount offer. From 1 January 2021, bring your own tumbler to enjoy 10 cents off each time you refill at 7Café! Let's join forces to reduce waste and help protect the environment together.

The perfect partners to a cup of 7Café

To tickle your tastebuds, we've a couple of new items on the menu that go perfectly alongside a cup of 7Café. These make for a tasty meal or afternoon snack to beat those hunger pangs!

For all cheese lovers out there, try our Three Cheese Chicken Lasagne. Savour layer upon layer of comforting pasta, coated with mushroom béchamel and tomato sauce and topped with a trio of cheeses -- parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. From 25November to 29 December, enjoy it at the special promotion price of $3.50 (Usual Price $3.90)!

About 7Café

7Café is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available anytime, anywhere at over 200 stores island-wide, 7Café is made using premium ingredients including our unique blend of 100% Arabica beans, quality fresh milk and cocoa powder. With 7Café, customers can enjoy quick, convenient, good quality and affordable freshly brewed coffee on the go.





The full store list where 7Café is available can be downloaded here: https://www.7-eleven.com.sg/Offer

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality Ready Meals and sandwiches under 7-Select. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.

For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg.