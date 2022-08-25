GRACE U Opening Global Websites as a Stepping Stone To Its Global Business Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 16th, women's fashion brand GRACE U announced it launched global websites in four languages English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese to attract shoppers across the world.

With its brand vision "GRACE U For Your Elegant Looks", the brand has been helping women to add a touch of elegance to their looks every day; it expresses its plan to expand to the global market in response to the increasing demand from international audiences.

The new launch will allow customers across the globe including those in South Korea to shop the brand's clothing easily. The brand says launching its global websites will serve as a stepping stone to its global expansion.

"There has been a demand for our products from global shoppers. We are happy to launch our global websites, which enable us to satisfy the needs of customers across the globe." said the brand's spokesperson.

GRACE U releases feminine, luxurious designs every season, becoming known for the unique, elegant looks of celebrities including Kim Taehee, Song Hyekyo, Suzy, and Kim Yuna. The brand is establishing itself as a fashion label for date-night and wedding-guest looks.