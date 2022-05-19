Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Calif., SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three investor conferences in June 2022 as follows:

BTIG China Biotech Day (Virtual)

Fireside chat: June 1

One-on-one meetings: June 1

To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat: June 10 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

One-on-one meetings: June 8-10

Location: New York, NY

Webcast Link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

The replay of the fireside chat can be accessed through the "News and Events" section of Gracell's investor website.

Citi 3rd Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference (Virtual)

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 8-10

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

