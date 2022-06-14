Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Calif., SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, June. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three investor conferences in June 2022 as follows:

Goldman Sachs Virtual Healthcare Corporate Day

One-on-one meetings: June 20 - 24

Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium - symposia-cel (in person)

One-on-one meetings: June 28

Location: New York, NY

Stifel 2022 Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

Panel: June 30 at 11:30 am ET

Corporate Panel: Allogeneic CAR-T – What Have We Learned, and Where are We Going

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com